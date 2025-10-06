CFB Week 7 Opening Odds & Early Lines — Market Notes

Last Updated on October 6, 2025 10:10 am by admin
College Football Week 7 opening odds hit the board with multiple Top-25 storylines: Texas–Oklahoma pinned near the key 3, Oregon laying single digits to No. 7 Indiana, and Alabama–Missouri dealing at a short spread. Totals matter too—Washington State vs No. 4 Mississippi opened in the high-50s, while Michigan–USC sits mid-50s. Below you’ll find the verified opening lines, the current board (as of publish), and quick market notes for all weeknight games and every Saturday matchup involving an AP Top-25 team. For live context, check our College Football odds page, real-time CFB public betting trends, and the CFB hub.
Week 7 opening odds — Weeknights (ET)
- Wed 10/8 — Missouri State @ Middle Tennessee: MSU -2.5 (-110) / MTSU +2.5 (-110) · Total 51.5 (-110)
- Wed 10/8 — Liberty vs UTEP: LIB -2.0 (-110) / UTEP +2.0 (-110) · Total 47.5 (-110)
- Thu 10/9 — Louisiana Tech @ Kennesaw State: LT -7.0 (-115) / KSU +7.0 (-105) · Total 45.5 (-110)
- Thu 10/9 — East Carolina @ Tulane: TUL -7.0 (-115) / ECU +7.0 (-105) · Total 54.5 (-110)
- Thu 10/9 — Jacksonville State @ Sam Houston State: JAX ST -8.5 (-110) / SHSU +8.5 (-110) · Total 55.5 (-110)
- Thu 10/9 — Southern Miss @ Georgia Southern: GSU -3.0 (EVEN) / USM +3.0 (-120) · Total 60.5 (-110)
- Fri 10/10 — No. 24 South Florida @ North Texas: USF +1.5 (-110) / UNT -1.5 (-110) · Total 67.0 (-110)
- Fri 10/10 — Fresno State @ Colorado State: FRES -1.0 (-105) / CSU +1.0 (-115) · Total 46.0 (-110)
- Fri 10/10 — Rutgers @ Washington: RUT +10.5 (-110) / UW -10.5 (-110) · Total 59.5 (-110)
Current board — Weeknights (as of publish)
- Missouri State @ Middle Tennessee: Holding opener band; no material move reported.
- Liberty vs UTEP: Side steady near -2; light interest on the dog early.
- Louisiana Tech @ Kennesaw State: Favorite dealing -7 with juice; watch for a flat -7 (-110).
- East Carolina @ Tulane: Number sitting -7; total firm mid-50s.
- Jacksonville State @ Sam Houston State: Spread unchanged; low-60s total not in play here.
- Southern Miss @ Georgia Southern: Market toggling around -3; total lively around 60.5.
- No. 24 USF @ North Texas: Short favorite flips possible on market appetite.
- Fresno State @ Colorado State: Pick-to-1 band; monitor injury reports Friday a.m.
- Rutgers @ Washington: Double-digit chalk remains; total stable high-50s.
Week 7 opening odds — Saturday Top-25
- 12:00 — No. 8 Alabama @ No. 14 Missouri: ALA -3.5 (EVEN) / MIZZ +3.5 (-120) · Total 53.0 (o -105 / u -115)
- 12:00 — No. 1 Ohio State @ No. 17 Illinois: OSU -16.0 (-110) / ILL +16.0 (-110) · Total 50.5 (-110)
- 12:45 — Washington State @ No. 4 Mississippi: MISS -32.5 (-110) / WSU +32.5 (-110) · Total 59.0 (-110)
- 3:30 — No. 7 Indiana @ No. 3 Oregon: ORE -8.0 (-110) / IU +8.0 (-110) · Total 55.0 (-110)
- 3:30 — No. 22 Iowa State vs Colorado: ISU -4.0 (-115) / CU +4.0 (-105) · Total 53.0 (-110)
- 3:30 — NC State @ No. 16 Notre Dame: ND -22.5 (approx band -110) / NCSU +22.5 (-110) · Total 62.0 (-110)
- 3:30 — Northwestern @ Penn State: PSU -21.5 (-105) / NU +21.5 (-115) · Total 48.5 (-110)
- 3:30 — No. 6 Oklahoma vs Texas: TEX -3.0 (-105) / OU +3.0 (-115) · Total 42.5 (-110)
- 7:00 — No. 5 Texas A&M vs Florida: TAMU -7.5 (-110) / UF +7.5 (-110) · Total 46.5 (-110)
- 7:00 — Iowa @ Wisconsin: IOWA -3.5 (-115) / WISC +3.5 (-105) · Total 37.5 (-110)
- 7:30 — No. 10 Georgia @ Auburn: UGA -3.5 (-105) / AUB +3.5 (-115) · Total 46.5 (-110)
- 7:30 — Kansas @ No. 9 Texas Tech: TTU -14.5 (-110) / KU +14.5 (-110) · Total 60.0 (-110)
- 7:30 — No. 11 LSU vs South Carolina: LSU -9.5 (-110) / SCAR +9.5 (-110) · Total 43.5 (-110)
- 8:00 — No. 18 BYU vs Arizona: BYU -1.5 (-110) / ARI +1.5 (-110) · Total 47.5 (-110)
- 10:15 — No. 21 Arizona State @ Utah: UTAH -5.0 (-115) / ASU +5.0 (-105) · Total 48.0 (-110)
Current board — Saturday Top-25 (as of publish)
- Alabama @ Missouri: Trading near -3.5; total mid-50s, slight lean to the under.
- Ohio State @ Illinois: Two-score favorite holding; totals market quiet around 50.5.
- Washington State @ Mississippi: Big-chalk environment; total steady high-50s.
- Indiana @ Oregon: Favorite parked -8; market will watch QB/WR health reports.
- Iowa State vs Colorado: Juice toggles on -4; weather looks benign.
- NC State @ Notre Dame: Heavy chalk range consistent; totals trader-driven mid-60s.
- Northwestern @ Penn State: No. moves off 21.5 minimal; total sub-50.
- Oklahoma vs Texas: Red River near the key 3; totals mid-40s.
- Texas A&M vs Florida: TAMU -7.5 holding; modest under interest early.
- Iowa @ Wisconsin: Low-total grinder; spread tied to injury clarity.
- Georgia @ Auburn: UGA favored by a field goal plus; total high-40s.
- Kansas @ Texas Tech: Double-digit chalk locked; watch for game-day team totals.
- LSU vs South Carolina: Single-digit spread; public typically backs LSU late.
- BYU vs Arizona: Short favorite; total stable upper-40s.
- Arizona State @ Utah: Utah -5 with juice; total mid- to upper-40s.
Injuries & weather — impact notes
- Quarterbacks/skill: Monitor practice reports for Oregon, Texas, and Michigan receiving rooms; any downgrades could tilt totals.
- Trenches: Alabama–Missouri OL/DL availability remains pivotal for late spread action around -3.5.
- Weather windows: Saturday looks mostly clean; check wind updates for Midwest afternoon kicks.
Market trends & early angles
- Key-number gravity: Texas–Oklahoma clustering at ±3 suggests buy/sell thresholds at TEX -2.5 / OU +3.5.
- Totals polarization: Defensive profiles keep Iowa–Wisconsin suppressed; Red River leans to a slower script vs prior years.
- Big-chalk risk: Mississippi laying >30 introduces back-door variance late; first-half angles may price better.
