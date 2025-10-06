CFB Week 7 Opening Odds & Early Lines — Market Notes

Last Updated on October 6, 2025 10:10 am by admin

College Football Week 7 opening odds hit the board with multiple Top-25 storylines: Texas–Oklahoma pinned near the key 3, Oregon laying single digits to No. 7 Indiana, and Alabama–Missouri dealing at a short spread. Totals matter too—Washington State vs No. 4 Mississippi opened in the high-50s, while Michigan–USC sits mid-50s. Below you’ll find the verified opening lines, the current board (as of publish), and quick market notes for all weeknight games and every Saturday matchup involving an AP Top-25 team. For live context, check our College Football odds page, real-time CFB public betting trends, and the CFB hub.

Week 7 opening odds — Weeknights (ET)

Wed 10/8 — Missouri State @ Middle Tennessee : MSU -2.5 (-110) / MTSU +2.5 (-110) · Total 51.5 (-110)

: MSU -2.5 (-110) / MTSU +2.5 (-110) · Total 51.5 (-110) Wed 10/8 — Liberty vs UTEP : LIB -2.0 (-110) / UTEP +2.0 (-110) · Total 47.5 (-110)

: LIB -2.0 (-110) / UTEP +2.0 (-110) · Total 47.5 (-110) Thu 10/9 — Louisiana Tech @ Kennesaw State : LT -7.0 (-115) / KSU +7.0 (-105) · Total 45.5 (-110)

: LT -7.0 (-115) / KSU +7.0 (-105) · Total 45.5 (-110) Thu 10/9 — East Carolina @ Tulane : TUL -7.0 (-115) / ECU +7.0 (-105) · Total 54.5 (-110)

: TUL -7.0 (-115) / ECU +7.0 (-105) · Total 54.5 (-110) Thu 10/9 — Jacksonville State @ Sam Houston State : JAX ST -8.5 (-110) / SHSU +8.5 (-110) · Total 55.5 (-110)

: JAX ST -8.5 (-110) / SHSU +8.5 (-110) · Total 55.5 (-110) Thu 10/9 — Southern Miss @ Georgia Southern : GSU -3.0 (EVEN) / USM +3.0 (-120) · Total 60.5 (-110)

: GSU -3.0 (EVEN) / USM +3.0 (-120) · Total 60.5 (-110) Fri 10/10 — No. 24 South Florida @ North Texas : USF +1.5 (-110) / UNT -1.5 (-110) · Total 67.0 (-110)

: USF +1.5 (-110) / UNT -1.5 (-110) · Total 67.0 (-110) Fri 10/10 — Fresno State @ Colorado State : FRES -1.0 (-105) / CSU +1.0 (-115) · Total 46.0 (-110)

: FRES -1.0 (-105) / CSU +1.0 (-115) · Total 46.0 (-110) Fri 10/10 — Rutgers @ Washington: RUT +10.5 (-110) / UW -10.5 (-110) · Total 59.5 (-110)

Current board — Weeknights (as of publish)

Missouri State @ Middle Tennessee : Holding opener band; no material move reported.

: Holding opener band; no material move reported. Liberty vs UTEP : Side steady near -2; light interest on the dog early.

: Side steady near -2; light interest on the dog early. Louisiana Tech @ Kennesaw State : Favorite dealing -7 with juice; watch for a flat -7 (-110).

: Favorite dealing -7 with juice; watch for a flat -7 (-110). East Carolina @ Tulane : Number sitting -7; total firm mid-50s.

: Number sitting -7; total firm mid-50s. Jacksonville State @ Sam Houston State : Spread unchanged; low-60s total not in play here.

: Spread unchanged; low-60s total not in play here. Southern Miss @ Georgia Southern : Market toggling around -3; total lively around 60.5.

: Market toggling around -3; total lively around 60.5. No. 24 USF @ North Texas : Short favorite flips possible on market appetite.

: Short favorite flips possible on market appetite. Fresno State @ Colorado State : Pick-to-1 band; monitor injury reports Friday a.m.

: Pick-to-1 band; monitor injury reports Friday a.m. Rutgers @ Washington: Double-digit chalk remains; total stable high-50s.

Week 7 opening odds — Saturday Top-25

12:00 — No. 8 Alabama @ No. 14 Missouri : ALA -3.5 (EVEN) / MIZZ +3.5 (-120) · Total 53.0 (o -105 / u -115)

: ALA -3.5 (EVEN) / MIZZ +3.5 (-120) · Total 53.0 (o -105 / u -115) 12:00 — No. 1 Ohio State @ No. 17 Illinois : OSU -16.0 (-110) / ILL +16.0 (-110) · Total 50.5 (-110)

: OSU -16.0 (-110) / ILL +16.0 (-110) · Total 50.5 (-110) 12:45 — Washington State @ No. 4 Mississippi : MISS -32.5 (-110) / WSU +32.5 (-110) · Total 59.0 (-110)

: MISS -32.5 (-110) / WSU +32.5 (-110) · Total 59.0 (-110) 3:30 — No. 7 Indiana @ No. 3 Oregon : ORE -8.0 (-110) / IU +8.0 (-110) · Total 55.0 (-110)

: ORE -8.0 (-110) / IU +8.0 (-110) · Total 55.0 (-110) 3:30 — No. 22 Iowa State vs Colorado : ISU -4.0 (-115) / CU +4.0 (-105) · Total 53.0 (-110)

: ISU -4.0 (-115) / CU +4.0 (-105) · Total 53.0 (-110) 3:30 — NC State @ No. 16 Notre Dame : ND -22.5 (approx band -110) / NCSU +22.5 (-110) · Total 62.0 (-110)

: ND -22.5 (approx band -110) / NCSU +22.5 (-110) · Total 62.0 (-110) 3:30 — Northwestern @ Penn State : PSU -21.5 (-105) / NU +21.5 (-115) · Total 48.5 (-110)

: PSU -21.5 (-105) / NU +21.5 (-115) · Total 48.5 (-110) 3:30 — No. 6 Oklahoma vs Texas : TEX -3.0 (-105) / OU +3.0 (-115) · Total 42.5 (-110)

: TEX -3.0 (-105) / OU +3.0 (-115) · Total 42.5 (-110) 7:00 — No. 5 Texas A&M vs Florida : TAMU -7.5 (-110) / UF +7.5 (-110) · Total 46.5 (-110)

: TAMU -7.5 (-110) / UF +7.5 (-110) · Total 46.5 (-110) 7:00 — Iowa @ Wisconsin : IOWA -3.5 (-115) / WISC +3.5 (-105) · Total 37.5 (-110)

: IOWA -3.5 (-115) / WISC +3.5 (-105) · Total 37.5 (-110) 7:30 — No. 10 Georgia @ Auburn : UGA -3.5 (-105) / AUB +3.5 (-115) · Total 46.5 (-110)

: UGA -3.5 (-105) / AUB +3.5 (-115) · Total 46.5 (-110) 7:30 — Kansas @ No. 9 Texas Tech : TTU -14.5 (-110) / KU +14.5 (-110) · Total 60.0 (-110)

: TTU -14.5 (-110) / KU +14.5 (-110) · Total 60.0 (-110) 7:30 — No. 11 LSU vs South Carolina : LSU -9.5 (-110) / SCAR +9.5 (-110) · Total 43.5 (-110)

: LSU -9.5 (-110) / SCAR +9.5 (-110) · Total 43.5 (-110) 8:00 — No. 18 BYU vs Arizona : BYU -1.5 (-110) / ARI +1.5 (-110) · Total 47.5 (-110)

: BYU -1.5 (-110) / ARI +1.5 (-110) · Total 47.5 (-110) 10:15 — No. 21 Arizona State @ Utah: UTAH -5.0 (-115) / ASU +5.0 (-105) · Total 48.0 (-110)

Current board — Saturday Top-25 (as of publish)

Alabama @ Missouri : Trading near -3.5; total mid-50s, slight lean to the under.

: Trading near -3.5; total mid-50s, slight lean to the under. Ohio State @ Illinois : Two-score favorite holding; totals market quiet around 50.5.

: Two-score favorite holding; totals market quiet around 50.5. Washington State @ Mississippi : Big-chalk environment; total steady high-50s.

: Big-chalk environment; total steady high-50s. Indiana @ Oregon : Favorite parked -8; market will watch QB/WR health reports.

: Favorite parked -8; market will watch QB/WR health reports. Iowa State vs Colorado : Juice toggles on -4; weather looks benign.

: Juice toggles on -4; weather looks benign. NC State @ Notre Dame : Heavy chalk range consistent; totals trader-driven mid-60s.

: Heavy chalk range consistent; totals trader-driven mid-60s. Northwestern @ Penn State : No. moves off 21.5 minimal; total sub-50.

: No. moves off 21.5 minimal; total sub-50. Oklahoma vs Texas : Red River near the key 3; totals mid-40s.

: Red River near the key 3; totals mid-40s. Texas A&M vs Florida : TAMU -7.5 holding; modest under interest early.

: TAMU -7.5 holding; modest under interest early. Iowa @ Wisconsin : Low-total grinder; spread tied to injury clarity.

: Low-total grinder; spread tied to injury clarity. Georgia @ Auburn : UGA favored by a field goal plus; total high-40s.

: UGA favored by a field goal plus; total high-40s. Kansas @ Texas Tech : Double-digit chalk locked; watch for game-day team totals.

: Double-digit chalk locked; watch for game-day team totals. LSU vs South Carolina : Single-digit spread; public typically backs LSU late.

: Single-digit spread; public typically backs LSU late. BYU vs Arizona : Short favorite; total stable upper-40s.

: Short favorite; total stable upper-40s. Arizona State @ Utah: Utah -5 with juice; total mid- to upper-40s.

Injuries & weather — impact notes

Quarterbacks/skill : Monitor practice reports for Oregon, Texas, and Michigan receiving rooms; any downgrades could tilt totals.

: Monitor practice reports for Oregon, Texas, and Michigan receiving rooms; any downgrades could tilt totals. Trenches : Alabama–Missouri OL/DL availability remains pivotal for late spread action around -3.5.

: Alabama–Missouri OL/DL availability remains pivotal for late spread action around -3.5. Weather windows: Saturday looks mostly clean; check wind updates for Midwest afternoon kicks.

Market trends & early angles

Key-number gravity : Texas–Oklahoma clustering at ±3 suggests buy/sell thresholds at TEX -2.5 / OU +3.5.

: Texas–Oklahoma clustering at ±3 suggests buy/sell thresholds at TEX -2.5 / OU +3.5. Totals polarization : Defensive profiles keep Iowa–Wisconsin suppressed; Red River leans to a slower script vs prior years.

: Defensive profiles keep Iowa–Wisconsin suppressed; Red River leans to a slower script vs prior years. Big-chalk risk: Mississippi laying >30 introduces back-door variance late; first-half angles may price better.

