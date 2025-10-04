Week 6 CFB Props & SGP Spotlight — Saturday Slate

Last Updated on October 4, 2025 8:36 am by Michael Cash

The Week 6 CFB Props & SGP Spotlight for Saturday highlights the best prop bets and correlated same game parlay angles across the Top-25 board. We pair verified morning lines with buy/sell points so you can build smarter SGPs. For live moves, keep the CFB public betting chart open and scan the College Football odds page.

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

Week 6 CFB Props & SGP Spotlight — Saturday (Top-25)

Wisconsin at No. 20 Michigan — 12:00 p.m. ET

Current odds: Michigan −16.5; Total 42.5

Michigan −16.5; Total 42.5 RB prop: Blake Corum rushing yards over (volume edge in positive script)

Blake Corum rushing yards over (volume edge in positive script) SGP build: Michigan −13.5 (alt) + Corum anytime TD + Under 48.5 (alt)

Michigan −13.5 (alt) + Corum anytime TD + Under 48.5 (alt) Buy/Sell: Buy ≤ −17; trim at −17.5+

Kentucky at No. 4 Georgia — 12:00 p.m. ET

Current odds: Georgia −20.5; Total 48.5

Georgia −20.5; Total 48.5 QB prop: Carson Beck passing yards under (run-lean if Dawgs lead)

Carson Beck passing yards under (run-lean if Dawgs lead) SGP build: Georgia −17.5 (alt) + Under 52.5 (alt)

Georgia −17.5 (alt) + Under 52.5 (alt) Buy/Sell: Buy ≤ −21; avoid −21.5+

No. 7 Penn State at UCLA — 3:30 p.m. ET

Current odds: Penn State −24.5; Total 50.5

Penn State −24.5; Total 50.5 WR prop: KeAndre Lambert-Smith receptions over (target share vs zone)

KeAndre Lambert-Smith receptions over (target share vs zone) SGP build: Penn State −21.5 (alt) + UCLA team total under (alt)

Penn State −21.5 (alt) + UCLA team total under (alt) Buy/Sell: Buy ≤ −24.5; sell −25.5+

Boise State at No. 21 Notre Dame — 3:30 p.m. ET

Current odds: Notre Dame −20.5; Total 62.5

Notre Dame −20.5; Total 62.5 RB prop: Audric Estimé anytime TD (short-yardage equity)

Audric Estimé anytime TD (short-yardage equity) SGP build: Notre Dame −17.5 (alt) + Estimé TD + Under 66.5 (alt)

Notre Dame −17.5 (alt) + Estimé TD + Under 66.5 (alt) Buy/Sell: Buy ≤ −21; avoid −21.5+

No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 10 Alabama — 3:30 p.m. ET

Current odds: Alabama −11.5; Total 56.0

Alabama −11.5; Total 56.0 QB prop: Jalen Milroe rushing yards over (scramble/zone-read upside)

Jalen Milroe rushing yards over (scramble/zone-read upside) SGP build: Alabama −7.5 (alt) + Milroe 50+ rush (alt ladder) + Over 51.5 (alt)

Alabama −7.5 (alt) + Milroe 50+ rush (alt ladder) + Over 51.5 (alt) Buy/Sell: Buy ≤ −12; lighten above −12.5

Virginia at No. 13 Louisville — 3:30 p.m. ET

Current odds: Louisville −6.5; Total 61.0–61.5

Louisville −6.5; Total 61.0–61.5 WR prop: Cardinals WR longest reception over (vertical shots vs zone)

Cardinals WR longest reception over (vertical shots vs zone) SGP build: Louisville −3.5 (alt) + Over 56.5 (alt)

Louisville −3.5 (alt) + Over 56.5 (alt) Buy/Sell: Buy ≤ −6.5; sell −7.5+

No. 9 Texas at Florida — 3:30 p.m. ET

Current odds: Texas −5.5; Total 42.5

Texas −5.5; Total 42.5 QB prop: Texas passing TDs over (red-zone efficiency bump)

Texas passing TDs over (red-zone efficiency bump) SGP build: Texas −3.5 (alt) + Florida team total under (alt)

Texas −3.5 (alt) + Florida team total under (alt) Buy/Sell: Buy ≤ −6; avoid −6.5+

No. 11 Texas Tech at Houston — 7:00 p.m. ET

Current odds: Texas Tech −11.5; Total 51.5

Texas Tech −11.5; Total 51.5 WR prop: Tech WR longest reception over (explosives vs thin secondary)

Tech WR longest reception over (explosives vs thin secondary) SGP build: Texas Tech −9.5 (alt) + Over 48.5 (alt)

Texas Tech −9.5 (alt) + Over 48.5 (alt) Buy/Sell: Buy ≤ −12; trim −12.5+

No. 18 Florida State vs No. 3 Miami — 7:30 p.m. ET

Current odds: Miami −4.5; Total 54.5

Miami −4.5; Total 54.5 QB prop: FSU passing TDs under (pressure + red-zone squeeze)

FSU passing TDs under (pressure + red-zone squeeze) SGP build: Miami −3.5 (alt) + Under 57.5 (alt)

Miami −3.5 (alt) + Under 57.5 (alt) Buy/Sell: Buy ≤ −4.5; sell −5.5+

Minnesota at No. 1 Ohio State — 7:30 p.m. ET

Current odds: Ohio State −23.5; Total 44.5

Ohio State −23.5; Total 44.5 WR prop: Jeremiah Smith anytime TD (usage + RZ design)

Jeremiah Smith anytime TD (usage + RZ design) SGP build: Ohio State −20.5 (alt) + Under 49.5 (alt)

Ohio State −20.5 (alt) + Under 49.5 (alt) Buy/Sell: Buy ≤ −24; avoid −24.5+

💸 Hunt the best number across books: Compare live lines 🏈

Key angles for Week 6 CFB Props & SGP

Correlate spreads and totals: if a favorite leans run-heavy, pair alt spread with an under; if explosives project, tie alt spread to an over.

Respect key numbers: −3/−7/−14/−21 drive outcomes; use alt lines to avoid paying through them.

Monitor late injuries/weather: WR availability and wind can swing reception/longest-catch props quickly.

🏈 Build your card with the best available prices: Shop lines now 💰

Insider Alerts Be first to key line moves & SGP builds. Join the forum, claim your handle, and get our best content by email. Join the Forum

Register Now

Email Sign-Up

Responsible Gaming

Wager responsibly. Odds change quickly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive commission from sportsbook links on this page. This helps keep our content free.