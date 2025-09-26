CFB Week 5 injury report & betting impact — verified player statuses for the weeknight slate and every AP Top-25 Saturday matchup, with how those injuries correlate to opening vs. current lines. For live context, open the CFB public betting trends and browse the College Football hub.

CFB Week 5 Injury Report — Opening vs. Current Line Reads

Florida State at Virginia (Fri 7:00 ET) — Open: FSU −7, 58.5 • Now: FSU ~−7, 60.5 (total ticked up after clean report).

— Open: FSU −7, 58.5 • Now: FSU ~−7, 60.5 (total ticked up after clean report). TCU at Arizona State (Fri 9:00 ET) — Open: ASU −3, 54.5 • Now: ASU ~−3, 54.5 (attrition priced in early).

— Open: ASU −3, 54.5 • Now: ASU ~−3, 54.5 (attrition priced in early). Alabama at Georgia (Sat 7:30 ET) — Open: UGA −3, 53.5 • Now: UGA ~−3, 53.5 (OL injury offsets Bama returns).

— Open: UGA −3, 53.5 • Now: UGA ~−3, 53.5 (OL injury offsets Bama returns). Oregon at Penn State (Sat 7:30 ET) — Open: PSU −6.5, 52.5 • Now: PSU ~−3.5, 52.5 (steam toward Ducks).

— Open: PSU −6.5, 52.5 • Now: PSU ~−3.5, 52.5 (steam toward Ducks). LSU at Ole Miss (Sat 3:30 ET) — Open: MISS −1.5, 56.0 • Now: MISS ~−1.5, 56.5 (offensive health lifts total).

— Open: MISS −1.5, 56.0 • Now: MISS ~−1.5, 56.5 (offensive health lifts total). Ohio State at Washington (Sat 3:30 ET) — Open: OSU −10, 52.5 • Now: OSU ~−8.5, 51.5 (Huskies money despite LB loss).

— Open: OSU −10, 52.5 • Now: OSU ~−8.5, 51.5 (Huskies money despite LB loss). USC at Illinois (Sat 12:00 ET) — Open: USC −6.5, 59.5 • Now: USC ~−7, 60.5 (Illini secondary upgrades slowed Trojans steam).

— Open: USC −6.5, 59.5 • Now: USC ~−7, 60.5 (Illini secondary upgrades slowed Trojans steam). Notre Dame at Arkansas (Sat 12:00 ET) — Open: ND −6, 64.5 • Now: ND ~−4.5, 63.5 (market fade not injury-driven).

— Open: ND −6, 64.5 • Now: ND ~−4.5, 63.5 (market fade not injury-driven). Georgia Tech at Wake Forest (Sat 12:00 ET) — Open: GT −16.5, 53.5 • Now: GT ~−16.5, 53.5 (flat despite GT absences).

— Open: GT −16.5, 53.5 • Now: GT ~−16.5, 53.5 (flat despite GT absences). Indiana at Iowa (Sat 3:30 ET) — Open: IOWA −7.5, 46.5 • Now: IOWA ~−7.5, 46.5 (awaiting B1G report).

— Open: IOWA −7.5, 46.5 • Now: IOWA ~−7.5, 46.5 (awaiting B1G report). BYU at Colorado (Sat 10:15 ET) — Open: BYU −6.5, 49.5 • Now: BYU ~−7, 49.5 (BYU upgrades, CU DB room thin).

— Open: BYU −6.5, 49.5 • Now: BYU ~−7, 49.5 (BYU upgrades, CU DB room thin). Arizona at Iowa State (Sat 7:00 ET) — Open: ISU −6.5, 48.5 • Now: ISU ~−6.5, 48.5 (kicker issue affects totals more).

— Open: ISU −6.5, 48.5 • Now: ISU ~−6.5, 48.5 (kicker issue affects totals more). UMass at Missouri (Sat 7:30 ET) — Open: MIZZ −44.5, 56 • Now: MIZZ ~−44.5, 56.5 (injuries not dictating price).

College Football Week 5 Injuries — Betting Impact

CFB Week 5 Friday Injury Notes

Florida State at Virginia — FSU starters cleared, while UVA posted no new outs. Therefore the spread held −7 and totals drifted higher.

— FSU starters cleared, while UVA posted no new outs. Therefore the spread held −7 and totals drifted higher. TCU at Arizona State — ASU listed DB Xavion Alford, DE Albert Smith III, and WR Jalen Moss among six absences. Meanwhile TCU traveled healthy. As a result, the market froze at −3 with totals unchanged.

SEC Injury Impact

Alabama at Georgia — RB Jam Miller and DT Tim Keenan III probable for Bama. Conversely UGA lost RT Earnest Greene III . Consequently, the line stuck near −3 with toggles 2.5–3.5.

— RB and DT probable for Bama. Conversely UGA lost RT . Consequently, the line stuck near −3 with toggles 2.5–3.5. LSU at Ole Miss — LSU’s DE Bryce Reliford out for the year. Ole Miss posted no new absences. Therefore, the line stayed −1.5 and the total ticked upward.

Big Ten & Independent Injury Impact

Oregon at Penn State — RB Noah Whittington upgraded, WR Evan Stewart still out. PSU remained clean. Thus, early Oregon buy drove −6.5 → −3.5.

— RB upgraded, WR still out. PSU remained clean. Thus, early Oregon buy drove −6.5 → −3.5. Notre Dame at Arkansas — Irish clean sheet, Arkansas status quo. Yet the line slipped to −4.5 on market drift, not health.

— Irish clean sheet, Arkansas status quo. Yet the line slipped to −4.5 on market drift, not health. Indiana at Iowa — B1G availability not yet posted. Consequently, the line froze at −7.5 until Saturday.

— B1G availability not yet posted. Consequently, the line froze at −7.5 until Saturday. USC at Illinois — USC CB Prophet Brown remains out. Illinois DB unit healthier. Hence, spread moved from −6.5 to −7 with modest total rise.

PAC-12 & Other Top-25 Impact

Ohio State at Washington — UW LB Taariq Al-Uqdah sidelined. However, money poured on Huskies narrowing OSU −10 → −8.5.

— UW LB sidelined. However, money poured on Huskies narrowing OSU −10 → −8.5. Georgia Tech at Wake Forest — GT missing DB Savion Riley , RB Chad Alexander , OL Tana Alo-Tupuola , TE Brett Seither . Still, line held double digits.

— GT missing DB , RB , OL , TE . Still, line held double digits. BYU at Colorado — BYU’s DE Kini Fonohema and RB Logan Payne upgraded. Conversely CU secondary remains depleted. Consequently, BYU drifted to −7.

— BYU’s DE and RB upgraded. Conversely CU secondary remains depleted. Consequently, BYU drifted to −7. Arizona at Iowa State — ISU kicker out, Arizona no issues. Therefore line stayed −6.5 though total sensitivity increased.

— ISU kicker out, Arizona no issues. Therefore line stayed −6.5 though total sensitivity increased. UMass at Missouri — Mizzou and UMass posted no new injuries. As expected, chalk held at −44.5.

CFB Week 5 Injury Report — Kickoff Weather Windows

Oregon at Penn State — mid-60s, light wind → totals unaffected.

— mid-60s, light wind → totals unaffected. Georgia Tech at Wake — elevated rain chance; watch radar before kickoff.

CFB Week 5 Injury Report — Market Reads & Buy/Sell Notes

Bama-UGA: OL loss vs. RB/DT return balanced → spread glued near −3.

OL loss vs. RB/DT return balanced → spread glued near −3. Oregon-PSU: skill upgrades plus market steam explain 6.5→3.5.

skill upgrades plus market steam explain 6.5→3.5. BYU-CU: BYU upgrades vs. CU thin DB room explain nudge to −7.

BYU upgrades vs. CU thin DB room explain nudge to −7. USC-ILL: Illini healthier DBs slowed Trojans steam beyond −7.

