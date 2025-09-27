CFB Week 5 Best Bets & Expert Picks

CFB Week 5 Best Bets — today’s Saturday card features value angles across the AP Top 25 and marquee TV games. Below we highlight three of the best sides/totals with buy/sell points, plus a couple of long shots worth a look. For live line shifts, keep our CFB public betting chart and College Football hub open for all of our odds, previews and Best Bets for College Football Week 5 games.

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

CFB Week 5 Best Bets — Top 3

LSU −3.5 vs. Ole Miss — Buy up to −4.5; sell down to −3. Ticket count balanced, but LSU’s run-pass balance fits well vs. Rebels’ banged-up secondary.

— Buy up to −4.5; sell down to −3. Ticket count balanced, but LSU’s run-pass balance fits well vs. Rebels’ banged-up secondary. Penn State +2.5 vs. Oregon — Buy any +3; sell below +2. Nittany Lions defense matches up with Ducks’ tempo and travel angle. Public leaning Ducks.

— Buy any +3; sell below +2. Nittany Lions defense matches up with Ducks’ tempo and travel angle. Public leaning Ducks. Georgia −10.5 at Kentucky — Buy up to −11; sell below −10. Public on Kentucky but Bulldogs’ trenches set the script. Weather mild; no impact.

CFB Week 5 Long Shots

Arizona +6 vs. Washington — Buy +7; sell below +5.5. Home field undervalued, Huskies inflated after recent covers.

— Buy +7; sell below +5.5. Home field undervalued, Huskies inflated after recent covers. Virginia Tech ML (+185) at Miami — Hokies defense trending up; Miami turnover risk keeps outright upset in play.

💸 Build your Saturday card at the best prices: Compare live lines 🏈

Trends & Market Notes

Underdogs in SEC prime TV spots are 11-4 ATS since last season; LSU/Ole Miss fits the profile.

Penn State has covered 6 of last 7 as a home dog vs. ranked opponents.

Georgia is 8-1 ATS on the road following a bye since 2010.

Insider Alerts Be first to key line moves & community consensus. Join the forum, claim your handle, and get our best content by email. Join the Forum

Register Now

Email Sign-Up

Responsible Gaming

Wager responsibly. Odds change quickly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive commission from sportsbook links on this page. This helps keep our content free.