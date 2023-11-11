Auburn vs. Arkansas Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

SEC rivals meet in Fayetteville, AR on Saturday afternoon when Arkansas hosts Auburn at 4:00 p.m. ET. Will the Razorbacks come through for bettors or are the Tigers the better bet? Check out betting odds, trends and a prediction for this Auburn vs. Arkansas matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

197 Auburn Tigers (+2.5) at 198 Arkansas Razorbacks (-2.5); o/u 49.5

4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 11, 2023

Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, AR

TV: SEC Network

Auburn vs. Arkansas Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 64% of bets are on Arkansas. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Auburn Tigers Game Notes

Payton Thorne was 17-for-27 passing for 194 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Saturday’s 31-15 victory versus Vanderbilt. He also had 12 rushes for 40 yards. Just when it looked as though all hope at the quarterback position was lost in 2023, Thorne has responded with five touchdown passes in his last two games. A date with subpar Arkansas should also help his cause this weekend; the Hogs just allowed three touchdown passes to Florida’s Graham Mertz.

Arkansas Razorbacks Game Notes

KJ Jefferson completed 20 of 31 passes for 255 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during Saturday’s 39-36 overtime win against Florida. He also had 17 rushes for 92 yards with an additional touchdown.

Jefferson provided the highlight of the season for the Hogs, scoring three times to break a six-game losing streak en route to taking down a supposedly superior foe, and on the road no less. Jefferson has passed for multiple touchdowns in six games in 2023, though rushed for a season-high 92 yards in his contest and was able to constantly keep the Florida defense off balance. Though unlikely, Arkansas can gain bowl eligibility if it runs the table. Auburn is up next.

Auburn vs. Arkansas Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Auburn’s last 9 games when playing Arkansas

Auburn is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games when playing Arkansas

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Arkansas’s last 9 games when playing Auburn

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Arkansas’s last 5 games when playing at home against Auburn

Auburn vs. Arkansas Betting Prediction

Take Arkansas. The Razorbacks need to take care of the ball and if they avoid the backbreaking mistakes, they will knock off Auburn today. In losses, Arkansas gave LSU and Alabama all that those teams could handle. It covered easily against Ole Miss and knocked off Florida 39-36 in overtime last Saturday in the swamp. I realize that the Tigers beat Vanderbilt and the same Mississippi State team that held Arkansas to a single field goal in Week 8. Still, I see Arkansas’ arrow pointing up heading into today’s game and I’m willing to take the risk on the Hogs today.

Auburn vs. Arkansas Prediction: ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS -2.5