    NCAAF Articles

    Army vs. Air Force Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Alex BeckerBy No Comments
    Army vs. Air Force

    Unranked Army and #25 Air Force both head to Denver to face each other at 2:30 PM ET on Saturday on CBS Sports Network. Can the Falcons cover the 17.5-point spread as neutral-site favorites this weekend? Our Army vs. Air Force betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

    Army is 2-6 straight up this season and 2-5-1 against the spread. Their best win came against UTSA and their worst loss came against UMass.

    Air Force is 8-0 straight up this season and 5-3 against the spread. Their best win came against Wyoming, and they have yet to lose a game this season.     

    Army vs. Air Force Matchup & Betting Odds

    365 Army Black Knights (+17.5) vs. 366 Air Force Falcons (-17.5); o/u 32.5

    2:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 4, 2023

    Empower Stadium, Denver, CO

    TV: CBS Sports Network

    Army vs. Air Force Public Betting Prediction

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 76% of bets are on Army. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Army Black Knights Game Notes

    Army quarterback Bryson Daily has missed the team’s last two games with an undisclosed injury, and he’s questionable for Saturday’s game against Air Force. Daily has thrown for 740 yards and 6 touchdowns and he’s run for 470 yards and 4 touchdowns in 7 games of action this season.

    Black Knights starting tight end Joshua Lingenfelter is questionable for Saturday’s game with an undisclosed injury as well. Lingenfelter had 1 catch for 21 yards in his team’s 29-16 loss to Syracuse on September 23rd.

    Air Force Falcons Game Notes

    Air Force quarterback Zac Larrier is the engine that makes his team’s offense go, and that was apparent in his team’s 30-13 snow-covered road win over Colorado State last weekend. In that game, Larrier threw for 32 yards and a touchdown and ran for 36 yards and a touchdown. He ran the option to near perfection as the Falcons racked up 261 rushing yards on their way to a victory. 

    Air Force senior safety Jalen Mergerson was the team’s standout performer on defense in their triumph last weekend. Mergerson led the team with 13 total tackles and tied for the team lead with 2 passes defended as the Air Force defense held Colorado State to only 42 rushing yards and 13 points scored.

    Army is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games against Air Force.

    The under is 9-1 in the last 10 games between Army and Air Force.

    The over is 6-4 in Army’s last 10 games.

    Army is 19-14-1 ATS as an underdog since the beginning of the 2017 season.

    Army vs. Air Force Betting Prediction

    Air Force and Army play each other every year in a round-robin along with Navy for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy. Both Army and Air Force run a similar style of offense. Army and Air Force both utilize the triple option due to the weight limits imposed on offensive linemen for military service. Being a rivalry game, these contests are often close. In fact, the past 5 games between Army and Air Force have been decided by 7 points or less. Army went 4-1 ATS in those contests.

    You might think that this year is different. Air Force is 8-0 straight up this season and Army is 2-6 with losses to UL-Monroe, Troy, and UMass on their ledger. But the cliche of “throw the records out” applies aptly here. It matters little that Army is having a bad season and Air Force is having a great one. This game should be a relatively close contest. For that reason, I like the Black Knights and the points in Denver on Saturday. 

    College Football Week 10 Army vs. Air Force Betting Prediction: ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS +17.5

