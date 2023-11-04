Arizona State vs. Utah Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Unranked Arizona State heads to Salt Lake City to face #18 Utah at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday on Pac-12 Network. Can the Utes cover the 11.5-point spread as home favorites this weekend? Our Arizona State vs. Utah betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

Arizona State is 2-6 straight up this season and 4-3-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Washington State and their worst loss came against California.

Utah is 6-2 straight up this season and 4-3-1 against the spread. Their best win came against USC, and their worst loss came against Oregon State.

Arizona State vs. Utah Matchup & Betting Odds

363 Arizona State Sun Devils (+11.5) at 364 Utah Utes (-11.5); o/u 38.5

2:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 4, 2023

Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

TV: Pac-12 Network

Arizona State vs. Utah Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 51% of bets are on Utah. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Arizona State Sun Devils Game Notes

Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada will be out until mid-November with a leg injury. He was serving as the team’s backup quarterback through the first part of the season. Sun Devils starting quarterback Drew Pyne has missed the team’s last four games with a leg injury, but he’s questionable for this week’s contest. If both Pyne and Rashada cannot play, Arizona State will trot out third-string quarterback Trenton Bourguet. Bourguet has thrown for 1,196 yards, 1 touchdown, and 3 interceptions this season. He’s also run for 57 yards and 2 touchdowns. Saturday will be Bourguet’s 6th game played for the Sun Devils if he is pressed into starting duty.

Backup X-receiver Andre Johnson is questionable for this weekend’s game with an undisclosed ailment. Johnson has 4 catches for 36 yards in three games for the Sun Devils this year.

Utah Utes Game Notes

Utah’s normal starting quarterback was Cameron Rising. He missed some games earlier in the season while recovering from a torn ACL, and there was hope he could return at some point this season. He’s now been ruled out for the rest of the year. Utah has played both quarterbacks Bryson Barnes and Nate Johnson in his stead, with Barnes earning the starting nod in the team’s last 3 contests. For the season, Bryson Barnes has completed 67 of 118 passes for 769 yards, 4 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, and a QBR of 44.2. Barnes is 3-1 when he completes at least 12 passes and 1-1 when he doesn’t. How he plays will likely determine whether Utah covers the number this weekend.

Arizona State vs. Utah Betting Trends

Arizona State is 5-4-1 ATS in their last 10 games.

The under is 7-3 in Arizona State’s last 10 games.

Arizona State is 6-3 ATS as a road underdog since the beginning of the 2021 season.

The under is 21-12 in Arizona State’s games since the beginning of the 2021 season. That’s tied for the 6th-highest under percentage in the FBS during that span.

Arizona State vs. Utah Betting Prediction

Utah got housed by Oregon 35-6 last weekend. The Utes only recorded 241 yards of total offense and turned the ball over twice in the loss. They should have more luck against Arizona State this week. But this could be a potential trap game for the Utes. Utah plays at Washington next weekend in a game that could have massive Pac-12 championship ramifications. It might be easy for Utah to overlook Arizona State this weekend.

Arizona State has been hanging in games for the past month. In their last four games, the Sun Devils lost to Cal by 3, Colorado by 3, Washington by 8, and they beat Washington State by 11. Arizona State seems to be improving as the year goes along, and that bodes well for their chances against an opponent that may have its attention on the game after this weekend. In a slight contrarian play, I’m taking the Sun Devils and the points in Utah on Saturday.