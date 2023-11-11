Arizona State vs. UCLA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

Unranked Arizona State heads to Pasadena to face unranked UCLA at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday on the Pac-12 Network. Can the Sun Devils cover the 17.5-point spread as road underdogs this weekend? Our Arizona State vs. UCLA betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

Arizona State is 2-7 straight up this season and 4-4-1 against the spread. Their best win came against Washington State and their worst loss came against California.

UCLA is 6-3 straight up this season and 4-5 against the spread. Their best win came against Washington State, and their worst loss came against Arizona.

Arizona State vs. UCLA Matchup & Betting Odds

179 Arizona State Sun Devils (+17.5) at 180 UCLA Bruins (-17.5); o/u 44.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 11, 2023

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

TV: Pac-12 Network

Arizona State vs. UCLA Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 66% of bets are on Arizona State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Arizona State Sun Devils Game Notes

Arizona State third-string quarterback Trenton Bourguet missed the team’s last game with a leg injury. Bourguet was elevated to the starting QB spot due to injuries to Sun Devils quarterbacks Jaden Rashada and Drew Pyne. Both Rashada and Pyne will sit for Saturday’s game. If Bourguet can’t play, Arizona State will likely have to start redshirt sophomore BYU transfer Jacob Conover. Conover started Arizona State’s last game against Utah and played poorly. In that contest, Conover completed 5 of 22 passes for 41 yards and an interception. He posted a QBR of 8.8 as the Sun Devils got smoked by the Utes in Salt Lake City 55-3. If Conover is forced to start again, things could get ugly for Arizona State once more.

UCLA Bruins Game Notes

UCLA starting quarterback Ethan Garbers suffered a right foot injury in the team’s last game, and he’s officially listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against Arizona State. Despite that designation, Garbers was spotted at practice with a noticeable limp, and he appears unlikely to play this weekend. The good news for UCLA is that freshman quarterback Dante Moore is probable for this weekend’s game after suffering a concussion last week. If for some reason neither Moore nor Garbers can play, UCLA will turn to running quarterback Collin Schlee. With that said, it does appear that Moore will be the guy on Saturday.

Arizona State vs. UCLA Betting Trends

UCLA is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against Arizona State.

The under is 21-13 in Arizona State’s games since the beginning of the 2021 season. That’s the ninth-highest under percentage in the nation in that span.

The over is 35-29-1 in UCLA’s games since the beginning of the 2018 season.

UCLA is 22-19 ATS since the beginning of the 2020 season.

Arizona State vs. UCLA Betting Prediction

Arizona State might be trotting out their fourth-string quarterback against a UCLA defense that has been spectacular this season. The Bruins rank 8th in the nation in opponent yards per play (4.4) and 11th in the country in opponent points per play (0.253). With Jacob Conover starting at QB against Utah last week, Arizona State gained 83 total yards, turned the ball over once, and went a combined 2 for 20 on third and fourth down conversions. It’s difficult to overstate how bad Arizona State was last week, and they could find themselves on the wrong end of another blowout on Saturday. I like the Bruins to win big at home this weekend.