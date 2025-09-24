Arizona at Iowa State Odds, Public Betting & Expert Picks

Arizona at Iowa State headlines the Big 12 slate Saturday night in Ames (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN). This game betting preview compares opening odds vs. current odds, public betting splits, key injuries, weather, three sharp trends, and our expert pick with buy/sell points. For live context, open the CFB public betting chart and browse the College Football hub.

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

Game Snapshot — Arizona at Iowa State

Matchup: Arizona Wildcats at No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones

Arizona Wildcats at No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones Date/Time: Sat, Sept. 27, 2025, 7:00 p.m. ET

Sat, Sept. 27, 2025, 7:00 p.m. ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Venue: Jack Trice Stadium (Ames, IA)

Opening Odds — Arizona vs Iowa State odds

Spread: Iowa State −6.5

Iowa State −6.5 Moneyline: Iowa State −240 / Arizona +195

Iowa State −240 / Arizona +195 Total: 48.5

48.5 Notes: Books opened Cyclones around a touchdown favorite with a high-40s total.

Current Odds — (open → now)

Spread: Iowa State −6.5 (−110) / Arizona +6.5 (−110)

Iowa State −6.5 (−110) / Arizona +6.5 (−110) Moneyline: Iowa State −235 / Arizona +195

Iowa State −235 / Arizona +195 Total: 49.0 (O −110 / U −110)

49.0 (O −110 / U −110) Move note: Side holding −6.5; total ticked up from 48.5 to 49.0.

💸 Want the best number? Compare live lines before you bet 🏈

Public Money — Tickets %, Money %, Line Moves

Tickets % (Spread): Slight lean to the road dog Arizona at +6.5.

Slight lean to the road dog Arizona at +6.5. Money % (Spread): Larger wagers favor Iowa State on the moneyline near −235.

Larger wagers favor Iowa State on the moneyline near −235. Line read: Holding −6.5 suggests balanced action; total’s uptick reflects modest Over interest.

Injuries & Weather

Arizona: Offense healthy off the bye; monitor RB usage notes Saturday a.m.

Offense healthy off the bye; monitor RB usage notes Saturday a.m. Iowa State: Front seven largely intact; depth at WR still rotating.

Front seven largely intact; depth at WR still rotating. Weather: Mid-70s at kickoff, light wind, dry — neutral scoring conditions in Ames.

Trends That Matter — Arizona at Iowa State

Arizona 6–3–1 ATS after bye weeks since 2014.

Iowa State 9–1 SU in its last 10 at Jack Trice.

Unders 6–2 in recent Big 12 night games in Ames.

Expert Pick & Buy Points

Pick: Iowa State −6.5 — home edge and defensive structure vs. Arizona’s road profile.

Buy up to: −6.5 (−115 max)

−6.5 (−115 max) Sell down to: −7.5 (reduced stake if the hook appears)

−7.5 (reduced stake if the hook appears) Alt options: Over 48.5 at fair juice; Arizona +7.5 if market pops.

🏈 Build your Saturday card at the best price: Shop lines now 💰

Insider Alerts Be first to key line moves & community consensus. Join the forum, claim your handle, and get our best content by email. Join the Forum

Register Now

Email Sign-Up

Responsible Gaming

Wager responsibly. Odds change quickly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Affiliate Disclosure

We may receive commission from sportsbook links on this page. This helps keep our content free.