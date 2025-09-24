Arizona at Iowa State Odds, Public Betting & Expert Picks

Arizona at Iowa State headlines the Big 12 slate Saturday night in Ames (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN). This game betting preview compares opening odds vs. current odds, public betting splits, key injuries, weather, three sharp trends, and our expert pick with buy/sell points. For live context, open the CFB public betting chart and browse the College Football hub.
Game Snapshot — Arizona at Iowa State
- Matchup: Arizona Wildcats at No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones
- Date/Time: Sat, Sept. 27, 2025, 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN
- Venue: Jack Trice Stadium (Ames, IA)
Opening Odds — Arizona vs Iowa State odds
- Spread: Iowa State −6.5
- Moneyline: Iowa State −240 / Arizona +195
- Total: 48.5
- Notes: Books opened Cyclones around a touchdown favorite with a high-40s total.
Current Odds — (open → now)
- Spread: Iowa State −6.5 (−110) / Arizona +6.5 (−110)
- Moneyline: Iowa State −235 / Arizona +195
- Total: 49.0 (O −110 / U −110)
- Move note: Side holding −6.5; total ticked up from 48.5 to 49.0.
Public Money — Tickets %, Money %, Line Moves
- Tickets % (Spread): Slight lean to the road dog Arizona at +6.5.
- Money % (Spread): Larger wagers favor Iowa State on the moneyline near −235.
- Line read: Holding −6.5 suggests balanced action; total’s uptick reflects modest Over interest.
Injuries & Weather
- Arizona: Offense healthy off the bye; monitor RB usage notes Saturday a.m.
- Iowa State: Front seven largely intact; depth at WR still rotating.
- Weather: Mid-70s at kickoff, light wind, dry — neutral scoring conditions in Ames.
Trends That Matter — Arizona at Iowa State
- Arizona 6–3–1 ATS after bye weeks since 2014.
- Iowa State 9–1 SU in its last 10 at Jack Trice.
- Unders 6–2 in recent Big 12 night games in Ames.
Expert Pick & Buy Points
Pick: Iowa State −6.5 — home edge and defensive structure vs. Arizona’s road profile.
- Buy up to: −6.5 (−115 max)
- Sell down to: −7.5 (reduced stake if the hook appears)
- Alt options: Over 48.5 at fair juice; Arizona +7.5 if market pops.
