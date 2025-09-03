San Jose State vs. Texas Betting Odds & Preview

The pressure is on in Austin as Texas looks to bounce back from its Week 1 upset loss when the Longhorns host San Jose State on Saturday, September 6, 2025. This San Jose State vs. Texas college football preview covers the latest betting odds, public betting snapshot, and the key storylines and trends for a game that suddenly carries added urgency for the Longhorns. With Texas trying to regroup at home and the Spartans embracing the underdog role, this Week 2 matchup could offer betting value beyond the lopsided spread.

Date & Time: Saturday, September 6, 2025 – 3:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. CT)

Saturday, September 6, 2025 – 3:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. CT) Location: Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX TV/Streaming: FOX

Betting Odds (via Bovada)

Point Spread: San Jose State +35.5 (–110) | Texas –35.5 (–110)

San Jose State +35.5 (–110) | Texas –35.5 (–110) Moneyline: San Jose State +3000 | Texas –10000

San Jose State +3000 | Texas –10000 Total (Over/Under): 58.5 — Over (–110), Under (–110)

Public Betting Snapshot

As expected, the public is heavily behind Texas. Roughly 79% of spread tickets are on the Longhorns –35.5, while a smaller share of contrarian bettors are eyeing San Jose State to cover. Totals action is leaning slightly to the Under 58.5.

Check the full chart here:

College Football Public Betting Chart

News, Notes & Storylines

Texas enters 2025 ranked No. 1 , led by Arch Manning at quarterback, coming off a statement road win in Week 1. The Longhorns have national championship expectations and depth at every position.

, led by Arch Manning at quarterback, coming off a statement road win in Week 1. The Longhorns have national championship expectations and depth at every position. San Jose State is in rebuilding mode under coach Brent Brennan, with new starters on both sides of the ball. The Spartans are using this matchup as a measuring stick against the nation’s top program.

under coach Brent Brennan, with new starters on both sides of the ball. The Spartans are using this matchup as a measuring stick against the nation’s top program. This will be Texas’ first home game of the season in Austin, with a likely sellout crowd and a celebratory atmosphere after entering 2025 with sky-high expectations.

San Jose State vs. Texas Trends

ATS (Against The Spread): Texas is 6–2 ATS in its last eight home openers. San Jose State is 3–7 ATS in its last 10 road games vs Power Five opponents.

Texas is 6–2 ATS in its last eight home openers. San Jose State is 3–7 ATS in its last 10 road games vs Power Five opponents. O/U (Totals): The Under has hit in four of Texas’ last five non-conference games.

The Under has hit in four of Texas’ last five non-conference games. Public Betting: Overwhelming majority backing Texas to cover.

Overwhelming majority backing Texas to cover. Line Movement: Opened at Texas –34, quickly moved to –35.5 with sharp and public alignment.

Previous Meetings (Last 3 Matchups)

2017: Texas 56, San Jose State 0 (Austin, TX)

(No other meetings in the past 25 years — this is just the second matchup since 2000.)

Final Thoughts

Texas is heavily favored at home, and the question isn’t who will win but whether San Jose State can cover a massive spread. The Longhorns have the roster depth to dominate, while the Spartans will look to build confidence with solid stretches of play in a tough environment.

Bet Considerations:

Spread: Texas –35.5 is a huge number, but early betting suggests they can cover.

Texas –35.5 is a huge number, but early betting suggests they can cover. Total: With Texas’ defense and San Jose State’s struggles, the Under 58.5 may hold more value.

Ready to back your side?

Get in on the action here:

✅ Click here

San Jose State vs. Texas Snapshot