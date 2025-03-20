Yale vs. Texas A&M Prediction: Will Aggies cover point spread?

The Yale Bulldogs (22-7) will take on the Texas A&M Aggies (22-10) in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 7:25 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Yale vs. Texas A&M matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Yale Bulldogs (+7.5) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (-7.5); o/u 139

7:25 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 20, 2025

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: TBS

Yale vs. Texas A&M Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing Yale when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M enters the tournament as the No. 4 seed in the South Region. The Aggies concluded their regular season with a 22-10 record, including an 11-8 mark in Southeastern Conference play. They are known for their strong defense and physical style of play, often dominating the boards and slowing down opponents. However, free throw shooting has been a concern, with the team averaging 69% from the charity stripe.

Yale Bulldogs

Yale, the No. 13 seed, secured their spot in the tournament by winning the Ivy League regular season and conference tournament. The Bulldogs boast a 22-7 record, including a 15-1 mark in Ivy League play. They are recognized for their exceptional 3-point shooting ability, which played a pivotal role in their previous tournament upset over Auburn as a 13 seed.

Matchup Overview

This matchup has garnered attention as a potential upset, with Yale’s proficient 3-point shooting posing a challenge to Texas A&M’s defense. The Aggies enter the game as 7.5-point favorites, with the over/under set at 139.5 points. ​

Key Factors

Yale’s 3-Point Shooting: The Bulldogs’ ability to convert from beyond the arc could disrupt the Aggies’ defensive schemes.​

Texas A&M’s Defensive Prowess: The Aggies’ physical defense will aim to neutralize Yale’s perimeter game and dominate the paint.​

Free Throw Efficiency: Improving free throw shooting will be crucial for Texas A&M, especially in close-game scenarios.​

This game promises to be an exciting contest, with Yale looking to continue their tournament success and Texas A&M aiming to assert their dominance as a higher seed.

Yale vs. Texas A&M CBB Prediction:

I’m laying the points with A&M at Bovada.lv. I know the Aggies have been inconsistent heading into the tournament, but I love all the SEC programs. The conference was ultra-competitive throughout the regular season and thus, all the SEC teams are battle tested entering the tournament. Yale is a fine program and if the Bulldogs hit their threes, they’ll keep the score within the number. That said, if A&M is firing on all cylinders tonight, it could also be a bloodbath. I lean to the latter.

Yale vs. Texas A&M Hoops Prediction: TEXAS A&M AGGIES -7.5