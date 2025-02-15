Wisconsin vs. Purdue Prediction: Will the Over Cash?

The 16th ranked Wisconsin Badgers head on the road on Saturday afternoon to take on the 7th ranked Purdue Boilermakers in a massive Big Ten Conference matchup. The Badgers have won 3 straight games and enter this matchup with a 19-5 record. The Boilermakers are coming off of a road loss and currently sit with a 19-6 record. They are currently 5.5 point home favorites with this Wisconsin vs. Purdue matchup set to tip off at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Wisconsin Badgers (+5.5) at Purdue Boilermakers (-5.5) o/u 147.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 15, 2025

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

TV: CBS

Public Betting: Public Bettors Leaning Boilermakers

As of this writing, our CBB Public Betting page shows that 53% of bets are on Purdue. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Wisconsin Badgers

The Badgers are coming off of a week-long break, with their last matchup being a 74-63 road victory over Iowa last Saturday. John Tonje led the team with 22 points on 5 of 11 shooting from the field, as well as 9 of 10 from the free throw line. John Blackwell added another 19 points and 6 rebounds. They were the only players on the team to hit double digits in this matchup. The matchup against Purdue will be Wisconsin’s 4th road game in their last 5 games. The Badgers last 4 losses came on the road.

Purdue Boilermakers

The Boilermakers suffered a tough 75-73 loss to Michigan in their last matchup on Tuesday night. Guard Braden Smith led the team with 24 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists. Forward Trey Kaufman-Renn added 22 points and 7 rebounds, but also turned the ball over 5 times. The Boilermakers finished with 23 personal fouls compared to the Wolverines 13 personal fouls. Prior to that matchup, Purdue had won 4 straight games, including a 91-64 home win over that same Michigan team.

Wisconsin vs. Purdue Betting Trends

Wisconsin is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games

The UNDER is 4-1 in Wisconsin’s last 5 games

Purdue is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games

The OVER is 5-1 in Purdue’s last 6 games

Wisconsin vs. Purdue Prediction:

Take the over in this matchup. The over is 8-2 in the last 10 head-to-head matchups between these two schools, including each of the last 3 games. The over is 10-3 in Purdue home games this season, including all of their last 5 home games. The over is also 5-3 in Wisconsin road games with 3 of the last 5 hitting the number. The Badgers have scored 74 or more points in 7 of their 8 road games this season. Purdue is averaging 84.8 points per game on their home floor, compared to just 71.7 points on the road. Both teams should be able to score and cash the over.

Wisconsin vs. Purdue Prediction: Over 147.5