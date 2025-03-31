Utah vs. Butler Prediction: Will game turn into a defensive struggle?

The Utah Utes (16-16) will face the Butler Bulldogs (14-19) in the opening round of the inaugural College Basketball Crown tournament on Monday, March 31, 2025, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The game is scheduled to tip off at 3:00 PM Eastern Time and will be broadcast on FS1. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Utah vs. Butler matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Utah Utes (+1) vs. Butler Bulldogs (-1); o/u 155.5

3:00 p.m. ET, Monday, March 31, 2025

MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: FS1

Utah vs. Butler Public Betting: Bettors Backing Bulldogs

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing Butler when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews:

Utah Utes: Concluded their season with a .500 record, finishing 8-13 in Big 12 conference play. The Utes have struggled recently, losing five of their last six games. They have a 2-4 record against the spread in their last six matchups.

Butler Bulldogs: Ended their season with a 14-19 record, going 7-15 in Big East play. The Bulldogs have also faced challenges, losing four of their last five games.

Key Players:

Utah Utes:

Gabe Madsen (Guard): Averaging 15.1 points per game with a 37.3% field goal percentage and 85.4% free throw accuracy.​

Keba Keita (Forward): Leading the team with 6.3 rebounds per game.​

Butler Bulldogs:

Jayden Taylor (Guard): Averaging 16.0 points per game, shooting 47.1% from the field and 77.1% from the free-throw line.​

Manny Bates (Center): Contributing 5.9 rebounds per game.​

Statistical Comparison:

Scoring Offense:

Utah: 75.3 points per game.

Butler: 73.8 points per game.​

Field Goal Percentage:

Utah: 44.6%.

Butler: 45.6%.​

Rebounding:

Utah: 39.8 rebounds per game.​

Butler: 35.0 rebounds per game.

Utah vs. Butler CBB Prediction:

Both teams enter the tournament with inconsistent performances. Utah has struggled on the road, particularly with three-point shooting, hitting only 28.7% from beyond the arc in away games. Additionally, their free throw percentage stands at 63.9%, which could be a factor in close games.

Butler, while also facing recent challenges, has a slight edge with a better field goal percentage and home-court familiarity, having played multiple games in Las Vegas previously.

I don’t love either side, but I do like the under 156 at Bovada.lv.

Utah vs. Butler Hoops Prediction: UNDER 156