UConn vs. Florida Prediction: Can Huskies keep ATS streak alive?

Eight-seed UConn and 1-seed Florida both remain in Raleigh to face each other on Sunday afternoon in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The game is at 12:10 PM ET on CBS. Can Florida cover the 9.5-point spread as neutral site favorites? Keep reading for our UConn vs. Florida prediction.

The UConn Huskies are 24-10 straight up overall this year. They are 15-18-1 ATS this season.

The Florida Gators are 31-4 straight up overall this year. They are 26-9 ATS this season.

UConn vs. Florida Matchup & Betting Odds

859 UConn Huskies (+9.5) vs. 860 Florida Gators (-9.5); o/u 150.5

12:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 23, 2025

Lenovo Center, Raleigh, NC

TV: CBS

UConn vs. Florida Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing Florida when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

UConn Huskies Game Notes

Huskies guard Solo Ball had a nice game in his team’s 67-59 win over Oklahoma on Friday. In 28 minutes, the 6’3” sophomore put up 14 points, 5 rebounds, a block, and a steal. Ball shot 4 of 7 from the floor and 2 of 5 from long distance in the win.

UConn forward Alex Karaban also played well against the Sooners on Friday. The junior from Southborough, MA recorded 13 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 steals, and a made three-pointer across 38 minutes. Karaban is second on the team in scoring with 14.3 points per game this season.

Florida Gators Game Notes

Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. was outstanding in his team’s 95-69 first-round win over Norfolk State on Friday. The senior from Lake Wales, FL logged 23 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal in 29 minutes of playing time. Clayton shot 6 of 11 from the field and 4 of 9 from beyond the arc in the win.

Florida forward Alex Condon stuffed the stat sheet against the Spartans on Friday. The 6’11” sophomore registered 12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals, and 2 made three-pointers in 22 minutes. Condon is fourth on the team in scoring this season with 11.3 points per game.

UConn vs. Florida CBB Betting Trends

UConn is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against Florida.

The Huskies are 13-0 ATS in NCAA Tournament games since the start of the 2022 season.

Florida is 1-3 ATS in NCAA Tournament games since the start of the 2020 season.

Florida is 3-4 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest since the beginning of the 2020 season.

UConn vs. Florida CBB Prediction:

UConn is currently riding one of the most impressive winning streaks in the sport. The Huskies are 13-0 straight up and 13-0 against the spread in their last 13 NCAA Tournament games. UConn has won the past two national championships while winning and covering each game along the way. Their head coach Danny Hurley is one of the best in the sport and he’s accumulated enough roster talent in Storrs this season to potentially make this a game. I know many people have Florida making the Final Four and beyond, but I’m going to ride this UConn train until the wheels fall off. The pick is UConn +9.5 points over Florida at Bovada.lv.

UConn vs. Florida CBB Prediction: UCONN HUSKIES +9.5