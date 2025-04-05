UCF vs. Villanova CBC Prediction: Will Knights pull off upset?

​The UCF Knights and the Villanova Wildcats are set to face off in the semifinals of the inaugural College Basketball Crown (CBC) tournament on Saturday, April 5, 2025. The game will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with tip-off scheduled for 4:00 p.m. EDT (3:00 p.m. CDT). The matchup will be broadcast nationally on FOX. What’s the best bet in tonight’s UCF vs. Villanova matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

UCF Knights (+3.5) at Villanova Wildcats (-3.5); o/u 156.5

4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 5, 2025

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: FOX

UCF vs. Villanova Public Betting: Bettors Love Broncos

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 78% of public bettors are currently backing Villanova when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews

UCF Knights (19-16, 9-14 Big 12): The Knights secured their spot in the semifinals by defeating Cincinnati 88-80 in the quarterfinals. In that game, junior guard Darius Johnson led the team with a game-high 31 points. Notably, UCF has been competing without their leading scorer, Keyshawn Hall, who has left the team and plans to transfer to Auburn.

Villanova Wildcats (21-14, 12-10 Big East): The Wildcats advanced to the semifinals with a narrow 60-59 victory over USC. Senior forward Eric Dixon was instrumental in the win, scoring 24 of his 28 points in the second half and becoming Villanova’s all-time career scoring leader. Villanova has demonstrated resilience and experience throughout the tournament.

Key Matchup Factors

Offensive Leadership: UCF will rely heavily on Darius Johnson to fill the scoring void left by Keyshawn Hall’s departure. Villanova’s Eric Dixon has been a consistent offensive force, and his performance will be crucial for the Wildcats.

Defensive Strategies: Both teams will need to focus on defensive adjustments to contain the opposing team’s key players. Villanova’s ability to limit Johnson’s scoring opportunities and UCF’s efforts to disrupt Dixon’s rhythm could be determining factors.​

Experience and Depth: Villanova’s roster features seasoned players with postseason experience, which may provide an advantage in high-pressure situations. UCF’s depth will be tested, especially given their shortened rotation.

Betting Odds and Prediction

According to oddsmakers from online sports book Bovada.lv, Villanova is a 3.5-point favorite versus the Knights. The over/under sits at 156.5.

UCF vs. Villanova CBC Prediction:

I’m taking the points with the Black Knights. They’ve won four out of their last six games straight up, but covered in six of those games. On the other side, the Wildcats failed to cover in three out of their last five games.

UCF vs. Villanova CBC Prediction: UCF KNIGHTS +3.5