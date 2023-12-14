St. Thomas (MN) vs. Marquette NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The Marquette Golden Eagles will host the St. Thomas Tommies from Fiserv Forum at 8:00 ET Thursday night. Marquette is listed as 25.5-point home favorites, and the total is at 140.5 points what is the best bet from Milwaukee? Keep reading for our St. Thomas (MN) vs. Marquette prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

879 St. Thomas Tommies (+25.5) at 880 Marquette Golden Eagles (-25.5); o/u 140.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 14, 2023

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

St. Thomas (MN) vs. Marquette Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing St. Thomas (MN) when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

St. Thomas Tommies Notes

St. Thomas (MN) improved to 6-4 after defeating Chicago State by a score of 66-50 on December 10th. Brooks Allen and Ben Nau recorded 17 points each for the Tommies in the win. St. Thomas will now head to face #7 Marquette.

Marquette Golden Eagles Notes

Marquette moved to 8-2 after beating Notre Dame 78-59 last Saturday. Oso Ighodaro scored 20 points in the win on 6/8 from the floor. The Golden Eagles will look to improve their win-streak to three games as they host the Tommies.

St. Thomas (MN) vs. Marquette CBB Betting Trends

St. Thomas (MN) is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 road games.

Marquette is 5-4 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone under in 7 of the last 10 games for Marquette.

St. Thomas (MN) vs. Marquette CBB Prediction:

St. Thomas (MN) has won three straight, while Marquette has won two in a row as they matchup in Milwaukee.

Take the Tommies here. St. Thomas plays at an incredibly slow pace; they work the shot clock down on most possessions. Playing a slow paced game and limiting the possessions should help keep St. Thomas within the number here. They are disciplined team that will not try to play outside their abilities. St. Thomas does enough to cover from Milwaukee.

St. Thomas (MN) vs. Marquette College Hoops Prediction: St. Thomas (MN) +25.5