South Florida vs. Memphis Prediction: Are Tigers laying too many points?

The South Florida Bulls (13-17, 6-11 AAC) will face the No. 16 Memphis Tigers (25-5, 15-2 AAC) on Friday, March 7, 2025, at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. The game is scheduled for a 9:00 PM EST tip-off and will be broadcast on ESPN2. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s South Florida vs. Memphis matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

South Florida Bulls (+13.5) at Memphis Tigers (-13.5); o/u 150.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Friday, March 7, 2025

South Florida vs. Memphis Public Betting: Bettors Backing with Tigers

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing Memphis when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day. Be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

South Florida Bulls Overview

The Bulls have struggled recently, losing four of their last five games, including a 69-63 defeat to Florida Atlantic in their most recent outing. Offensively, South Florida averages 74.8 points per game. Forward Jamille Reynolds leads the team at 12.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. Freshman guard CJ Brown has contributed 72 assists, 38 steals, and 17 blocks this season. He is one of only three AAC freshmen to achieve such numbers.

Memphis Tigers Overview

The Tigers have secured the American Athletic Conference regular-season title and are on a four-game winning streak. They average 79.9 points per game. Guard PJ Haggerty leads at 21.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. Memphis has been strong defensively, allowing 73.1 points per game.

Series History

Memphis leads the all-time series against South Florida 33-8. The Tigers won the previous meeting this season, 80-65, in Tampa. The Bulls are 4-15 against the Tigers in Memphis.

South Florida vs. Memphis CBB Prediction:

Given Memphis’s strong performance this season and South Florida’s recent struggles, there’s little doubt the Tigers will win this game outright. The Bulls’ recent offensive challenges and Memphis’s potent offense also give me reason to back the Tigers at the window. South Florida is just 3-7 straight up over its last 10 games. They also failed to cover in seven of those games.

I’m laying the 13.5 with Memphis at Bovada.lv.

South Florida vs. Memphis Hoops Prediction: MEMPHIS TIGERS -13.5