South Carolina vs. Florida Prediction: Can Gators Dominate at Home?

The South Carolina Gamecocks haven’t won a game since before the New Year. They look to pull off a huge upset on Saturday night when they head to Gainesville Florida to take on the Gators. The Gamecocks have lost 11 straight games and enter Saturday with a 10-14 record. The Gators have won 3 straight games and are currently 21-3 on the season. They are currently 14.5 point home favorites with this South Carolina vs. Florida matchup set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

South Carolina Gamecocks (+14.5) at Florida Gators (-14.5) o/u 142.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 15, 2025

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, FL

TV: SECN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Leaning Gamecocks

As of this writing, our CBB Public Betting page shows that 60% of bets are on South Carolina. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

South Carolina Gamecocks

The Gamecocks last played on Wednesday night, where they lost 72-68 to the Ole Miss Rebels. Collin Murray-Boyles led South Carolina with 20 points on 7 of 14 from the field. He also had 6 rebounds. Nick Pringle added 12 points and Jamarii Thomas finished with 11 points on 3 of 13 shooting from the field. The Gamecocks finished 4 of 14 from behind the arc and 20-32 from the free throw line.

Florida Gators

The Gators are on a 3 game win streak, including a 90-81 road win over Auburn, and in their last matchup, a 81-68 road win over Mississippi State. Denzel Aberdeen led the team with 20 points in that matchup. Walter Clayton Jr. was close behind with 19 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists. Thomas Haugh came off the bench and finished with 16 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists. Forward Alex Condon left the game early with an ankle injury and has been ruled out against South Carolina.

South Carolina vs. Florida Betting Trends

South Carolina is 5-4-1 ATS in their last 10 games

The UNDER is 4-2 in South Carolina’s last 6 games

Florida is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games

The UNDER is 6-3-1 in Florida’s last 10 games

South Carolina vs. Florida Prediction:

Take the Gators to cover the 14.5 point spread at home on Saturday night. Despite the record and the losing streak, the Gamecocks have played very well this season against ranked opponents, losing by 4 to Ole Miss and Texas A&M, 5 to Mississippi State, 1 to this very same Gators team, and 3 to Auburn. The issue is that all of those were on their home court, and this matchup on Saturday is in Gainesville. South Carolina is 2-5 ATS on the road this season, including 0-3 in their last 3 road games. They average 10 points per game less on the road (63.6) compared to at home (73.5). On the other side, the Gators are 8-4 ATS on their home court, and 3-0 ATS in their last 3. Florida ranks 9th in the country in points per game, averaging 83.6. Defensively, the Gators allow 66.5 points per game, but at home they are allowing just 60.8. Florida should be able to dominate this in this matchup on Saturday.

South Carolina vs. Florida Prediction: Florida -14.5