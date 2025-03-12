South Carolina vs. Arkansas Prediction: Will the Hogs cover?

The South Carolina Gamecocks (12-19, 2-16 SEC) will face the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-12, 8-10 SEC) in the opening round of the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Men’s Basketball Tournament. The game is scheduled for Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. ET at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, and will be broadcast on the SEC Network. What’s the best bet in tonight’s South Carolina vs. Arkansas matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Cincinnati Bearcats (+9) at Iowa State Cyclones (-9); o/u 136

1:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

TV: SEC Network

South Carolina vs. Arkansas Public Betting: Bettors Love Hogs

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing Iowa State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Season Overview:

South Carolina: The Gamecocks concluded their regular season with a 12-19 overall record and a 2-16 mark in conference play, placing them as the 16th seed in the tournament.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks finished with a 19-12 overall record and 8-10 in the SEC, earning the 9th seed.

Previous Meeting:

On March 1, 2025, South Carolina secured a decisive 72-53 victory over Arkansas. In that matchup, the Razorbacks struggled offensively, shooting only 29% from the field and 3-for-22 from three-point range.

Key Players to Watch:

Arkansas:

Adou Thiero: Leads the team with an average of 15.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

D.J. Wagner: Averages 11.1 points and 3.5 assists per game.

Johnell Davis: Contributes 1.7 three-pointers per game.

South Carolina vs. Arkansas CBB Prediction:

Despite their recent loss to South Carolina, Arkansas has shown resilience, winning four of their last five games. The Razorbacks possess a more potent offense and have demonstrated better defensive metrics throughout the season. Given their need to solidify an NCAA Tournament berth, Arkansas is expected to approach this game with heightened urgency. Give me the Razorbacks, who are laying four points at Bovada.lv.

South Carolina vs. Arkansas Hoops Prediction: ARKANSAS RAZORBACKS -4