Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary’s WCC Tournament Predictions

The Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary’s matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET will be one of two WCC Conference Tournament semi-final games on Monday night. Will the Gaels cover as a 9.5-point favorite? Or is there a better bet on the board tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

871 Santa Clara Broncos (+9.5) at 872 Saint Mary’s Gaels (-9.5); o/u 134.5

12:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 10, 2024

Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary’s: Public Bettors Leaning towards Gaels

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing Saint Mary’s when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Knapper Goes for 15 Points in Return

Brenton Knapper (leg) racked up 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals across 27 minutes during Thursday’s 65-55 win over Loyola Marymount. Knapper was one of Santa Clara’s top performers in this win over Loyola Marymount, as he made his presence felt on both ends of the court. He’s averaging just 5.9 points per game on the season, and this was his fourth outing with double-digit points in the entire campaign.

Marciulionis Named WCC Player of the Year

Augustas Marciulionis was named the 2023-24 WCC Player of the Year on Tuesday, according to the WCC. Marciulionis’ story shows what a difference one year can make. He was promoted to a regular starter for Saint Mary’s (CAL) after the Gaels lost Logan Johnson because of maximized eligibility. Marciulionis’ season averages improved significantly, best showcased by his scoring rate, which went from 5.9 last campaign to 12.4 on 43.4/34.7/75.7 shooting splits the next. He also led a conference-best Gaels with 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals across 31 games (all started), with no DNPs in between.

Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary’s CBB Betting Trends

Over is 4-1 in Gaels last 5 overall

Under is 5-2 in Gaels last 7 neutral site games

Under is 7-2 in Broncos last 9 overall

Over is 7-2 in Broncos last 9 neutral site games

Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary’s CBB Prediction:

Take Santa Clara. The Broncos are 15-5-2 against the spread in their last 22 games overall, are 16-5-1 against the number in their last 22 games as an underdog and have covered in 10 out of their last 12 games after scoring more than 90 points in their previous game. On the other side, the Gaels are 0-4 against the spread in their last four neutral sire games.

Santa Clara vs. Saint Mary’s College Hoops Prediction: SANTA CLARA BRONCOS +9.5