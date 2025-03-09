Oregon vs. Washington Prediction: Can Ducks cover 4 straight?

Unranked Oregon heads to Seattle to face unranked Washington on Sunday afternoon. The game is at 3:00 PM ET on the Big Ten Network. Can Oregon cover the 6.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Oregon vs. Washington prediction.

The Oregon Ducks are 22-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 14-15-1 ATS this season.

The Washington Huskies are 13-17 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 14-15 ATS this season.

Oregon vs. Washington Matchup & Betting Odds

793 Oregon Ducks (-6.5) at 794 Washington Huskies (+6.5); o/u 146.5

3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 9, 2025

Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle, WA

TV: Big Ten Network

Oregon vs. Washington Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing Oregon when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Oregon Ducks Game Notes

Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad was outstanding in his team’s 73-64 win over Indiana on Tuesday night. The sophomore from West Linn, OR recorded 17 points, 2 rebounds, and a steal across 33 minutes. Shelstad shot 5 of 13 from the field and 5 of 6 from the foul line in the victory.

Oregon forward Kwame Evans Jr. stuffed the stat sheet in his team’s win over the Hoosiers on Tuesday. In 19 minutes off the bench, the sophomore from Baltimore logged 10 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 2 made three-pointers. Evans is seventh on the team in scoring with 6.1 points per game this year.

Washington Huskies Game Notes

Huskies guard Tyler Harris is questionable to play on Sunday due to an undisclosed injury. Harris is one of Washington’s most important players and their second-leading scorer at 11.9 points per game this season. Senior guard DJ Davis started in place of Harris on Wednesday against USC and figures to draw another start if Harris is out again on Sunday.

Washington guard Luis Kortright is questionable to play this weekend due to a suspension. Kortright is averaging 4.9 points and 1.9 rebounds per game in 17.3 minutes per contest this season.

Oregon vs. Washington CBB Betting Trends

Oregon is 5-2-1 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

The Ducks are 5-3 ATS when playing with the rest advantage this season.

Washington is 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

Washington is 7-9 ATS as the home team this season.

Oregon vs. Washington CBB Prediction:

One of these teams is scorching hot, while the other is ice cold. Oregon has won 6 straight games, with 4 of those victories coming by 6 points or more. Conversely, Washington has lost 5 straight games with 4 of those defeats coming by 6 points or more. The Huskies might be without their second-best player, Tyler Harris, for this game. That could spell doom for a Washington team that is 4-15 straight up and 9-10 against the spread in Big Ten play this season. I think the Ducks keep rolling and win this game by more than 2 possessions. I’m laying the 6.5 points with Oregon at Bovada.lv.

Oregon vs. Washington CBB Prediction: OREGON DUCKS -6.5