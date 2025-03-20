Montana vs. Wisconsin Prediction: Will Grizzlies hang with Badgers?

The Wisconsin Badgers (26-9) will face the Montana Grizzlies (25-9) in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. ET at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. What’s the best bet in today’s Montana vs. Wisconsin matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Montana Grizzlies (+17) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (-17); o/u 151.5

1:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 20, 2025

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: TNT

Montana vs. Wisconsin Public Betting: Bettors Backing Dog

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing Montana when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Wisconsin Badgers

The Badgers enter the tournament as the East Region’s No. 3 seed, following a strong season in the Big Ten Conference. They reached the Big Ten Tournament championship game but fell to Michigan. Wisconsin boasts a balanced offensive attack, averaging nearly 80 points per game, with five players scoring at least 9.4 points per contest. Senior guard John Tonje leads the team, averaging 19.2 points per game on 46.2% shooting.

Montana Grizzlies

The Grizzlies secured their spot in the tournament by winning the Big Sky Conference championship. They possess a potent offense, averaging 76.6 points per game. Senior guard Michael Williams leads Montana, averaging 13.3 points and 3.1 assists per game. Forward Josh Pridgen contributes significantly on the boards, averaging 6.9 rebounds per game.

Matchup Overview

Wisconsin enters the game as a heavy favorite, with a point spread of -17.5 and a moneyline of -2500, indicating a 94.7% implied probability of winning. The over/under for the game is set at 152.5 points.

Key Factors

Experience and Competition Level: Wisconsin’s experience in the competitive Big Ten Conference may provide an edge over Montana, which has faced fewer high-caliber opponents.​

Offensive Balance: The Badgers’ ability to distribute scoring responsibilities among multiple players could pose challenges for the Grizzlies’ defense.​

Potential for Upset: While Wisconsin is favored, the NCAA Tournament is known for surprises. Analysts have identified this matchup as a potential upset, noting Wisconsin’s recent history of early exits.

This first-round matchup offers an intriguing contrast between Wisconsin’s balanced offense and Montana’s high-scoring capabilities, setting the stage for an exciting game in Denver.

Montana vs. Wisconsin CBB Prediction:

I’m taking Montana at Bovada.lv. The Grizzlies have won nine out of their last 10 games straight up. While I don’t expect them to beat the Badgers outright, Montana is 7-2-1 at the betting window in its last 10 games entering play tonight. The Badgers, meanwhile, have dropped three out of their last four games at the betting window.

Montana vs. Wisconsin Hoops Prediction: MONTANA GRIZZLIES +17