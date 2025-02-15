Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Prediction: Can Rebels Defend Home Floor?

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will look to get back on track when they head to Oxford to take on the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday night. The Bulldogs have lost 3 of their last 4 games and enter Saturday with a 17-7 record. The Rebels are on a 3 game win streak and currently sit with a 19-6 record. They are currently 4.5 point home favorites with this Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss matchup set to tip off at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Mississippi State Bulldogs (+4.5) at Ole Miss Rebels (-4.5) o/u 146.5

6:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 15, 2025

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, MS

TV: ESPN2

Public Betting: Public Bettors Leaning Bulldogs

As of this writing, our CBB Public Betting page shows that 57% of bets are on Mississippi State. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Mississippi State Bulldogs

The Bulldogs have struggled in conference play, posting a 5-6 record against SEC opponents. On Tuesday night, they lost to the Florida Gators 81-68 on their home floor. Josh Hubbard led the team with 19 points on 5 of 15 from the field and 4 of 12 from behind the arc. He also added 6 assists. KeShawn Murphy came off of the bench and finished with an 18 point 13 rebound double-double. The Bulldogs turned the ball over 15 times compared to the Gators 8 turnovers, and finished 25.9% from 3 point land and 68% from the free throw line.

Ole Miss Rebels

The Rebels have won 3 straight games, including road wins over LSU, and a 72-68 victory over South Carolina in their last matchup on Wednesday night. Malik Dia led the team with 18 points on 7 of 12 shooting from the field. Dre Davis added 12 points and Matthew Murrell was good for 10 points as well. However the team’s leading scorer in Sean Pedulla struggled for just 7 points on 2-11 shooting from the field. Overall, the Rebels were efficient from behind the arc, knocking down 8 of their 13 attempts.

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends

Mississippi State is 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games

The OVER is 3-1 in Mississippi State’s last 4 games

Ole Miss is 1-5-1 ATS in their last 7 games

The OVER is 3-1 in Ole Miss’ last 4 games

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Prediction:

I like Ole Miss to cover the 4.5 point spread at home on Saturday. Both teams have struggled ATS in their last few games, but I’ll take the Rebels who have won 4 of their last 5 games and are playing on their home floor. Mississippi State on the other hand has lost 3 of their last 4 games, and have allowed 75+ points in each of the last 4 games. Ole Miss ranks 68th in opponent points per game while Mississippi State ranks 159th. My favorite trend for this game is that the Rebels are 4-3 ATS against ranked opponents. The Bulldogs? They are just 1-7 ATS against ranked opponents.

Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss Prediction: Ole Miss -4.5