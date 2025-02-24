Michigan vs. Nebraska Prediction: Can Wolverines stay hot?

The Michigan Wolverines (20-6) are set to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-10) tonight at 8:00 PM ET at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1. With the Wolverines laying a single point and the total in the low 150s, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Michigan vs. Nebraska matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Michigan Wolverines (-1) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (+1); o/u 150.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, February 24, 2025

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE

TV: FS1

Michigan vs. Nebraska Public Betting: Bettors Love Wolverines

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing Michigan when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Michigan Wolverines Overview:

Record: 20-6 overall

Offense: Averaging 80.8 points per game, ranking 37th nationally.

Defense: Allowing 71.2 points per game.

Key Players:

Vladislav Goldin: Leading scorer with 15.9 points per game, also contributing 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Danny Wolf: Top rebounder, averaging 9.9 boards and 12.8 points per game.

Tre Donaldson: Primary playmaker with 3.9 assists and 12.3 points per game.

Nebraska Cornhuskers Overview:

Record: 17-10 overall

Offense: Posting 75.7 points per game.

Defense: Conceding 72.0 points per game.

Key Players:

Brice Williams: Team’s leading scorer with 19.4 points and 3.0 assists per game.

Berke Buyuktuncel: Leading rebounder with 5.9 boards per game.

Connor Essegian: Top three-point shooter, averaging 2.4 made threes per game.

Michigan vs. Nebraska CBB Prediction:

Michigan’s frontcourt, led by Goldin and Wolf, provides a significant height advantage. Their ability to score inside and protect the rim will be crucial. That said, Nebraska’s defense excels at forcing turnovers, which could disrupt Michigan’s offensive rhythm, especially if the Wolverines’ big men are pressured into mistakes.

Considering both teams’ strengths and recent performances, this matchup should come down to the wire. While Nebraska’s home-court advantage and defensive prowess are significant factors, Michigan’s efficient offense and strong rebounding could tilt the game in their favor.

Michigan vs. Nebraska Hoops Prediction: MICHIGAN WOLVERINES -1