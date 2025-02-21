Michigan State vs. Michigan Prediction: Will Spartans pull off upset?

The Michigan Wolverines (20-5, 12-2 Big Ten) are set to host the Michigan State Spartans (21-5, 12-3 Big Ten) on Friday, February 21, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. This top-15 matchup carries significant implications for the Big Ten standings, with both teams vying for the conference lead. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Michigan State vs. Michigan matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Michigan State Spartans (+3) at Michigan Wolverines (-3); o/u 152.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, February 21, 2025

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI

TV: FOX

Michigan State vs. Michigan Public Betting: Bettors Leaning towards Eagles

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing Michigan when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews:

Michigan Wolverines: Under the guidance of head coach Dusty May, the Wolverines have demonstrated a balanced offensive and defensive approach. Center Vladislav Goldin has been pivotal, recently recording 20 points and 10 rebounds in a victory over Ohio State. Forward Danny Wolf complements Goldin, averaging a double-double with 12.9 points and 10 rebounds per game, and contributing 3.6 assists and 1.5 blocks per game.

Michigan State Spartans: Coached by Tom Izzo, the Spartans have maintained a strong defensive presence, leading the Big Ten in assists and showcasing a formidable backcourt trio: Jaden Akins, Jase Richardson, and Tre Holloman. Despite challenges with three-point shooting, the team’s defensive tenacity has been a cornerstone of their success.

Michigan State vs. Michigan CBB Prediction:

The battle between Michigan’s frontcourt duo of Goldin and Wolf against Michigan State’s defense will be crucial. Wolf’s versatility, including his 36% shooting from beyond the arc, adds a unique dimension to Michigan’s offense.

Michigan State’s struggles from the three-point line, currently 16th in the Big Ten at 32%, contrast with Michigan’s 34% shooting. The Wolverines’ ability to capitalize on perimeter opportunities could influence the game’s outcome.

Michigan’s efficient offense, albeit prone to turnovers, will need to navigate Michigan State’s disciplined defense. Controlling the tempo and minimizing mistakes will be essential for both teams. In the end, I see MSU making fewer mistakes.

Michigan State vs. Michigan Hoops Prediction: MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS +2.5