Miami vs. Tennessee Prediction: Will Vols cover big number?

No. 1 Tennessee will take on Miami in the Jimmy V Classic at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden. Will the Vols cover as 16.5-point favorites? Or is there a better bet on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Miami Hurricanes (+16) at Tennessee Volunteers (-16); o/u 145

6:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Miami vs. Tennessee Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing Miami when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Kidd comes close to double-double

Lynn Kidd racked up 10 points (5-7 FG), eight rebounds, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday’s 65-55 loss to Clemson. Miami suffered a 10-point loss to Clemson in this ACC matchup, but Kidd was one of the Hurricanes’ best players, finishing just two boards shy of a double-double and showing his upside as a two-way presence. Kidd has only one double-double this season, but he’s averaging a solid 10.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game through nine outings in 2024-25.

Lanier produces 26 points in win over ‘Cuse

Chaz Lanier produced 26 points (8-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday’s 96-70 victory over Syracuse. Lanier is the leading scorer for the Vols through eight games, topping a group of four players in double figures with an 18.8 ppg average. He’s been especially hot over his last four contests, averaging 23.8 ppg over that span, including 26 points in a win over Virginia and 25 points in a win over Baylor. As the competition heats up, look for the North Florida transfer to continue with his high-scoring ways.

Miami vs. Tennessee CBB Prediction:

Take Tennessee. I’m not intimidated by this big number with Tennessee. The Vols are coming off a 96-70 dismantling of Syracuse as a 22-point favorite. They also covered as a 37.5-point favorite in a 78-35 rout over UT Martin and were 4.5-point favorites against Baylor when they rolled, 77-62. Tennessee has failed to cover once this season, which came in its first game of the year (an 80-64 victory over Gardner Webb as a 27.5-point favorite). Otherwise, this Volunteers team has been a wagon.

Miami vs. Tennessee College Hoops Prediction: Tennessee Volunteers -16