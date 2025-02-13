Memphis vs. South Florida Prediction: Will Tigers Cover 7.5-point Spread?

The No. 14 Memphis Tigers (20-4, 10-1 AAC) will face the South Florida Bulls (12-12, 5-6 AAC) on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. The game is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM ET. It will be broadcast on ESPN2. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Memphis vs. South Florida matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Memphis Tigers (-7.5) at South Florida Bulls (+7.5); o/u 151.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 13, 2025

Yuengling Center, Tampa, FL

TV: ESPN2

Memphis vs. South Florida Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing Memphis when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day. Be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overview:

Memphis Tigers: The Tigers are on a seven-game winning streak, including a 90-82 victory over Temple in their most recent game. They lead the American Athletic Conference with a 10-1 record. Memphis is ranked No. 14 nationally. Memphis boasts a high-scoring offense, averaging 79.4 points per game, and a solid defense allowing 73.2 points per game.

South Florida Bulls: The Bulls have a balanced record of 12-12 overall and 5-6 in conference play. They average 76.4 points per game but have struggled defensively, allowing 74.3 points per game. South Florida has been inconsistent recently, with a 4-6 record in their last 10 games.

Key Players:

Memphis: The Tigers’ offense is led by a dynamic group of players. These include guards who contribute significantly to both scoring and playmaking. Their depth and versatility have been key to their recent success.

South Florida: The Bulls are led by forward Jamille Reynolds, who averages 12.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, and guard Jayden Reid, contributing 12.1 points and 3.7 assists per game. These players are crucial to South Florida’s offensive efforts.

Memphis vs. South Florida CBB Prediction:

Memphis enters this matchup as 7.5-point favorites. Given their recent form and higher ranking, they are expected to secure a victory over South Florida. The game is projected to be high-scoring, with a combined total of 151.5 points.

The Tigers are just 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games. The Bulls haven’t been much stronger at the window (3-7 ATS). Simply put, I’m taking the better team and don’t mind laying the points. This should be an eventual runaway for the Tigers.

Memphis vs. South Florida Hoops Prediction: MEMPHIS TIGERS -7.5