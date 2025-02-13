Maryland vs. Nebraska Prediction: Will Terps pull off small upset?

The Maryland Terrapins (18-6, 8-5 Big Ten) will face the Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-8, 6-7 Big Ten) on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM ET and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Maryland vs. Nebraska prediction?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Maryland Terps (+1) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (-1); o/u 147.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 13, 2025

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE

TV: Big Ten Network

Maryland vs. Nebraska Public Betting: Bettors Taking Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing Nebraska when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overview:

Maryland Terrapins: Ranked No. 25, Maryland has demonstrated a potent offense, averaging 76 points or more in six of their last nine games. They are known for their fast-paced play, ranking 63rd in tempo and 20th in adjusted offense.

Nebraska Cornhuskers: Nebraska has been strong defensively, boasting a 12-0 record when holding opponents under 42% shooting from the field. Their defense has been effective, allowing teams to shoot 44% or fewer.

Key Matchup:

The game will feature a clash between Maryland’s high-scoring offense and Nebraska’s stout defense. Maryland’s ability to penetrate Nebraska’s defense and maintain their scoring pace will be crucial. Conversely, Nebraska’s defense will aim to disrupt Maryland’s offensive rhythm and capitalize on any scoring opportunities.

Maryland vs. Nebraska CBB Prediction:

Given Maryland’s offensive prowess and Nebraska’s defensive strength, the game is expected to be closely contested. Maryland’s recent form and higher ranking suggest they may have a slight edge. However, Nebraska’s home-court advantage and defensive capabilities make them formidable opponents.

While the Cornhuskers are currently on a nice run (4-0 SU and ATS entering play tonight), the Terps have won eight out of the previous 10 contests between the two teams.

Maryland vs. Nebraska Hoops Prediction: MARYLAND TERPS +1