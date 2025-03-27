Maryland vs. Florida Prediction: Will Terps keep it close in Sweet 16?

The Sweet 16 matchup between the No. 4 seed Maryland Terrapins and the No. 1 seed Florida Gators is set for March 27, 2025, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, with tipoff at 7:39 PM ET. What’s the best bet on the board in tonight’s Maryland vs. Florida matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Maryland Terps (+6) vs. Florida Gators (-6); o/u 157

7:39 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 27, 2025

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV: TBS/truTV

Maryland vs. Florida Public Betting: Bettors Backing Gators

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing Florida when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Florida Gators

Florida enters the game with a 30-4 record, led by senior guard Alijah Martin, who has been instrumental in the Gators’ postseason success. In the Round of 32 against UConn, Martin scored 23 points, showcasing his ability to perform under pressure. The Gators’ offense is known for its creativity and depth, making them a formidable opponent.

Maryland Terrapins

Maryland holds a 27-8 record and is coming off a thrilling victory over Colorado State, secured by a buzzer-beater from freshman center Derik Queen. The Terrapins’ starting lineup combines size and shooting ability, enabling them to compete effectively against top-tier teams. However, their bench depth is limited, which could be a factor in a high-stakes game.

Maryland vs. Florida CBB Prediction:

Florida is favored by 6.5 points, with an over/under set at 156.5 points at Bovada.lv. Given Florida’s offensive prowess and Maryland’s recent performances, the game figres to be competitive. While Florida’s depth and experience may provide an advantage, Maryland’s resilience will keep this one tighter than most expect.

Maryland vs. Florida Hoops Prediction: MARYLAND TERPS +6