Marquette vs. UConn Prediction: Will Huskies cover small spread?

No. 20 Marquette will visit the defending champion UConn Huskies at 8:30 p.m. ET on FS1. With the Huskies laying 3.5 points and the total sitting at 144.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Marquette vs. UConn matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Marquette Golden Eagles (+3.5) at UConn Huskies (-3.5); o/u 144.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT

TV: FS1

Marquette vs. UConn Public Betting: Bettors Backing Huskies

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing UConn when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews

Marquette Golden Eagles

The No. 20 Marquette Golden Eagles (22-7, 13-5 Big East) have demonstrated strong performance this season, led by standout players such as Kam Jones, who averages 18.4 points and 6.2 assists per game, and David Joplin, leading in rebounds with 5.3 per game.

In their recent outing, Marquette secured a 76-61 victory over Georgetown, covering as 8.5-point favorites.

The team ranks 23rd in KenPom’s efficiency ratings, reflecting their balanced play on both ends of the court that may play a big role in the Marquette vs. UConn game.

Connecticut Huskies

The UConn Huskies (20-9, 12-6 Big East) have been formidable, especially at home, boasting a 12-2 record at Gampel Pavilion.

Key contributors include Liam McNeeley, averaging 15.3 points, Tarris Reed with 7.4 rebounds, and Hassan Diarra with 6.0 assists per game. These players will be crucial in the upcoming Marquette vs. UConn matchup.

UConn ranks 36th in KenPom’s efficiency ratings and recently achieved a 75-63 victory over Providence, covering as 6.5-point favorites.

Previous Meeting

In their earlier matchup this season, UConn defeated Marquette on the road by eight points.

Marquette forced UConn into 25 turnovers but struggled to overcome a 22-point first-half deficit, with UConn’s exceptional three-point shooting playing a decisive role in Marquette vs. UConn matchup.

Betting Odds and Trends

As of March 4, 2025, UConn is favored by 3.5 points, with the over/under set at 144.5 points.

The Huskies have an 11-10-1 record against the spread when favored by at least 3.5 points this season, a detail to consider for betting on Marquette vs. UConn.

Marquette has struggled on the road recently, dropping three of their last four away games.

Key Matchup

The game will likely hinge on Marquette’s ability to handle UConn’s home-court advantage and the Huskies’ defensive pressure. Marquette’s efficiency in limiting turnovers and executing their offense against UConn’s defense will be crucial factors in the Marquette vs. UConn game.

Marquette vs. UConn CBB Prediction:

Take the Huskies, who are laying 3.5 at Bovada.lv. The Huskies have won eight out of their last 10 games straight up and are 8-2 against the number in those 10 contests. That includes a four-game winning streak but straight up and against the spread.

The prediction for Marquette vs. UConn: UCONN HUSKIES -3.5