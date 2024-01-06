Marquette vs. Seton Hall CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

Number 7 Marquette heads to Newark to face unranked Seton Hall on Saturday afternoon at 12:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. Can the Golden Eagles cover the 5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Marquette vs. Seton Hall prediction.

The Marquette Golden Eagles are 11-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 7-6-1 ATS this season.

The Seton Hall Pirates are 9-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-8 ATS this season.

Marquette vs. Seton Hall Matchup & Betting Odds

601 Marquette Golden Eagles (-5) at 602 Seton Hall Pirates (+5); o/u 144.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 6, 2024

Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

TV: CBS Sports Network

Marquette vs. Seton Hall Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing Marquette when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Marquette Golden Eagles Game Notes

Marquette point guard Tyler Kolek was instrumental in his team’s 72-67 home win over Creighton last Saturday. The senior from Cumberland, Rhode Island racked up 15 points, 8 assists, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals to help spur his team to the victory. Kolek leads the Big East with 6.3 assists per game this season.

Marquette guard Sean Jones had his best game of the season in his team’s triumph last Saturday. The 5’10” sophomore scored a season-high 15 points and made a season-best 3 three-pointers to go along with 2 steals and 2 made free throws. Jones is averaging 5.9 points per game this season.

Seton Hall Pirates Game Notes

Seton Hall guard Dre Davis had a big night in his team’s upset road win over Providence on Wednesday. The 6’6” senior from Indianapolis logged 17 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 steal. He shot 6 of 12 from the field, 2 of 2 from long range, and 3 of 4 from the charity stripe across 36 minutes of action.

Pirates senior guard Dylan Addae-Wasu recorded an unlikely double-double in his team’s road win on Wednesday night. Addae-Wasu scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in that contest. He’s fifth on the team in scoring with 8.3 points per game this season.

Marquette vs. Seton Hall CBB Betting Trends

Marquette is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games against Seton Hall.

The Golden Eagles are 10-5 ATS as the road team since the start of last season.

Seton Hall is 11-12 ATS as the home team since the start of last season.

Seton Hall is 2-5 ATS as a home underdog since the beginning of last season.

Marquette vs. Seton Hall CBB Prediction:

Marquette has been one of the best teams against the number since the beginning of the 2022 season. The Golden Eagles are 29-19-2 ATS since the start of last season and they are 6-3 ATS as a road favorite in that same stretch. Both of those factors work in their favor for this contest.

Seton Hall is coming off of a big road win over Providence on Wednesday. The Pirates were 5.5-point underdogs in that game but wound up winning outright 61-57. I think Seton Hall’s recent win is why this line is trending a bit low, and I think the Pirates are due for a letdown in this spot. I’m laying the points with Marquette in this one.

Marquette vs. Seton Hall CBB Prediction: MARQUETTE GOLDEN EAGLES -5