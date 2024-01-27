Kansas State vs. Houston NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The Houston Cougars will host the Kansas State Wildcats from the Fertitta Center at 12:00 ET on Saturday afternoon. The Cougars are listed as 15.5-point home favorites, and the total is at 129.5 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Kansas State vs. Houston prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

607 Kansas State Wildcats (+15.5) at 608 Houston Cougars (-15.5); o/u 129.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 27, 2024

Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

Kansas State vs. Houston Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing Houston when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Kansas State Wildcats Notes

Kansas State dropped to 14-5 after losing to Iowa State 78-67 on January 24th. Arthur Kaluma led the Wildcats with 16 points, however on just 4/11 from the field. Kansas State will look to bounce back as they travel face Houston on Saturday.

Houston Cougars Notes

Houston improved to 17-2 after going on the road this past Tuesday and defeating BYU 75-68. LJ Cryer had a big game, scoring 23 points for the Cougars. Houston looks for their fourth straight victory on Saturday.

Kansas State vs. Houston CBB Betting Trends

Kansas State is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 road games.

Houston is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone under in 7 of the last 10 games for the Wildcats.

Kansas State vs. Houston CBB Prediction:

Kansas State looks to get back in the win column, while Houston looks to win their fourth consecutive game.

Take the Cougars. Houston as been dominant at home this season a perfect 11-0 at home this year. Kansas State doesn’t have the offensive talent to hang with the Cougars. Houston pulls away late to win big here on Saturday.

Kansas State vs. Houston College Hoops Prediction: Houston -15.5