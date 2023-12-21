Jacksonville vs. Purdue College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Purdue Boilermakers will host the Jacksonville Dolphins from the Mackey Center at 6:30 ET on Thursday night. The Boilermakers are listed as 30.5-favorites, and the total is at 147 points what is the smart play from West Lafayette? Keep reading for our Jacksonville vs. Purdue prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

306599 Jacksonville Dolphins (+30.5) at 306600 Purdue Boilermakers (-30.5); o/u 147

6:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 21, 2023

Mackey Center, West Lafayette, IN

Jacksonville vs. Purdue Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing Purdue when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Jacksonville Dolphins Notes

Jacksonville improved to 8-4 after defeating UL Monroe 75-65 on December 18th. Marcus Niblack had a great scoring 29 points on 7/16 from the floor. The Dolphins will now travel to face #1 Purdue on Thursday night.

Purdue Boilermakers Notes

Purdue moved to 10-1 after beating Arizona 92-84 last Saturday. Fletcher Loyer led the Boilermakers in scoring with 27 points on 11/18 from the field. With the win, Purdue is now ranked #1 again the AP Top 25 poll. The Boilermakers will look to keep it going as they host Jacksonville from the Mackey Center.

Jacksonville vs. Purdue CBB Betting Trends

Jacksonville is 2-2-1 ATS in their last 5 games.

Purdue is 3-5-2 ATS in their last 10 home games.

The total has gone over in 8 of the last 10 games for the Boilermakers.

Jacksonville vs. Purdue CBB Prediction:

Jacksonville looks to win their third straight game, while the Boilermakers are looking to make it four in a row on Thursday night.

Take the over. Purdue has been scoring at a crazy rate averaging over 90 ppg in their last five games. They should have no problem reaching 90 points in this one. On the other end, Jacksonville averages nearly 77 ppg and plays a quick pace. They have enough talent to score at least score around 60-70 points against the Boilermakers. Over is the play.

Jacksonville vs. Purdue College Hoops Prediction: Over 147