Iowa vs. Maryland Prediction: Can Iowa hang tough on the road?

Unranked Iowa heads to College Park to face #25 Maryland on Sunday evening. The game is at 5:00 PM ET on FS1. Can Iowa cover the 11.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Iowa vs. Maryland prediction.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are 14-10 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 10-14 ATS this season.

The Maryland Terrapins are 19-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 12-12-1 ATS this season.

Iowa vs. Maryland Matchup & Betting Odds

863 Iowa Hawkeyes (+11.5) at 864 Maryland Terrapins (-11.5); o/u 158.5

5:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 16, 2025

XFINITY Center, College Park, MD

TV: FS1

Iowa vs. Maryland Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 50% of public bettors are currently backing Maryland when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Iowa Hawkeyes Game Notes

Hawkeyes forward Owen Freeman will miss Sunday’s game and the rest of the season with a finger injury. Freeman leads the team in scoring and rebounding this season with 16.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Iowa guard Drew Thelwell is questionable to play on Sunday with an undisclosed injury. Thelwell is fourth on the team in scoring with 10.5 points per game and second on the club in assists with 3.0 assists per game in 2024-25.

Maryland Terrapins Game Notes

Terrapins center Derik Queen notched a double-double in his team’s 83-75 road win over Nebraska on Thursday night. In that contest, the 6’10” freshman put up 24 points, 11 rebounds, and an assist in 36 minutes. Queen shot 9 of 11 from the field and 6 of 6 from the foul line in the victory.

Maryland forward Julian Reese logged a double-double of his own against the Cornhuskers on Thursday. The senior from Baltimore recorded 13 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal, and 2 blocks in 37 minutes. Reese is third on the team in scoring with 13.7 points per game on the campaign.

Iowa vs. Maryland CBB Betting Trends

Iowa is 11-10 ATS with the rest advantage since the start of last season.

The over is 36-22 in Iowa’s games since the start of last season.

The over is 16-9 in Maryland’s games this season.

Maryland is 2-5-1 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage this season.

Iowa vs. Maryland CBB Prediction:

Iowa lost their best player to injury at the end of January and they are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games. Those are the two main reasons this line is as high as it is. I actually think it’s too high. In the 3 games since Hawkeyes forward Owen Freeman went down with a season-ending finger injury, Iowa lost by 9 to Purdue at home, lost by 11 to Wisconsin at home, and defeated Rutgers on the road by 11. The latter game of that set was the first game of an east coast road trip that will end in College Park on Sunday night. I think the Rutgers game was a promising sign for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa beat Rutgers 84-73 in Piscataway on Wednesday night. The Hawkeyes got 26 points from guard Josh Dix, 20 from forward Payton Sandfort, and 13 from guard Brock Harding. Iowa won by double-digits while only shooting 7 of 25 from three-point range on Wednesday. They held Rutgers to 48.3% shooting from the floor in an 11-point victory. I think Iowa will shoot better from three-point range on Sunday while continuing to play above-average defense. For that reason, I’m taking the Hawkeyes to cover the big number on the road this weekend.

Iowa vs. Maryland CBB Prediction: IOWA HAWKEYES +11.5