Indiana vs. Oregon Prediction: Will Ducks advance in Big Ten Tournament?

No. 23 Oregon will square off against Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday afternoon. With the Ducks laying 1.5 points and the total sitting at 143, what’s the best bet in today’s Indiana vs. Oregon matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Indiana Hoosiers (+1.5) at Oregon Ducks (-1.5); o/u 143

12:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 13, 2025

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: Big Ten Network

Indiana vs. Oregon Public Betting: Bettors Laying Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing Oregon when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews:

Indiana Hoosiers (19-12, 10-10 Big Ten): The Hoosiers enter the Big Ten Tournament as the 9th seed, aiming to solidify their NCAA Tournament prospects. Led by center Oumar Ballo, Indiana has shown resilience this season, with Ballo’s presence in the paint being a significant factor. The team’s balanced attack and defensive tenacity have been pivotal in their conference play.

Oregon Ducks (23-8, 12-8 Big Ten): Securing the 8th seed, the Ducks have had a commendable season, highlighted by their dynamic offense and strategic prowess under Coach Dana Altman. Their ability to adapt and execute in high-pressure situations has been instrumental in their success.

Key Matchups:

Oumar Ballo vs. Oregon’s Frontcourt: Ballo’s dominance in the paint will be tested against Oregon’s interior defense. His performance could dictate Indiana’s offensive rhythm.

Perimeter Shooting: Both teams rely on their guards for perimeter scoring. The efficiency from beyond the arc may play a crucial role in determining the game’s outcome.

Coaching Strategies: The tactical battle between Indiana’s coaching staff and Oregon’s Dana Altman will be intriguing, especially in making in-game adjustments.

Indiana vs. Oregon CBB Prediction:

Given the proximity to Indiana’s home base, the Hoosiers may benefit from a supportive crowd. However, Oregon’s consistent performance throughout the season and their offensive versatility provide them with a slight advantage. Oregon’s balanced attack and strategic execution will enable them to advance in the Big Ten Tournament. I’m laying the 1.5 points with the Ducks at Bovada.lv.

Indiana vs. Oregon Hoops Prediction: OREGON DUCKS -1.5