    Grambling State vs. Montana State First Four Odds & Prediction

    Grambling State vs. Montana State

    With the number sitting at just 134.5, is the over the best bet in Wednesday night’s First Four matchup between Grambling State and Montana State? Tip-off from Dayton, OH is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    701 Grambling State Tigers (+4.5) vs. 702 Montana State Bobcats (-4.5); o/u 134.5

    6:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 20, 2024

    UD Arena, Dayton, OH

    TV: truTV

    Grambling State vs. Montana State: Bettors Hammering Bobcats

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing Montana State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Grambling State the New ‘Kings of the Swac’

    Coach Donte Jackson and the Grambling State Tigers are the new “Kings of the SWAC.” GSU dethroned TSU with a 75-66 victory at the 2024 SWAC Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship, ending 46 years of futility and gaining a berth to the 2024 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

    “It is amazing to accomplish something new in Grambling State history,” Coach Jackson told HBCU Legends. He continued, “Because it’s such a rich tradition of history when it comes to athletics. When you think of Grambling, and you think of all the greats that walked that campus, I mean to accomplish something somebody else hasn’t done. It’s a surreal moment.”

    Montana State Advances to First Four

    The Bobcats, with a 17-17 record under first-year coach Matt Logie, earned an automatic berth for the NCAA tourney after winning the Big Sky Conference championship last week in Boise, Idaho. MSU beat rival Montana 85-70 in the title game on March 13 at Idaho Central Arena.

    Bobcats are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall

    Tigers are 10-4 ATS in their last 14 games overall

    Bobcats are 4-10 ATS in their last 14 games as a favorite

    Tigers are 7-1 ATS in their last 8 games as an underdog

    Grambling State vs. Montana State CBB Prediction:

    Take the over. The over is 4-1 in the Bobcats’ last five games overall, is 5-0 in their last five neutral site games and is 6-2 in their last eight neutral site games as a favorite. On the other side, the over is 11-4 in the Tigers’ last 15 games when playing on a Wednesday.

    Grambling State vs. Montana State College Hoops Prediction: OVER 134.5

