Georgia vs. Gonzaga Prediction: Can UGA pull off Tournament Upset?

The Georgia Bulldogs (20-12, 8-11 SEC) will face the Gonzaga Bulldogs (25-8, 16-4 WCC) in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 4:35 p.m. ET at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. What’s the best bet in today’s Georgia vs. Gonzaga matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Georgia Bulldogs (+6.5) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (-6.5); o/u 151

4:35 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 20, 2025

INTRUST Bank Arena, Wichita, KS

TV: TBS

Georgia vs. Gonzaga Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Zaga

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing Gonzaga when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga enters the tournament as the No. 8 seed in the Midwest Region. The Bulldogs clinched the West Coast Conference title with a 58-51 victory. They are led by senior forward Graham Ike, who averages 17.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, and junior guard Ryan Nembhard, who contributes 10.8 points and a nation-leading 9.8 assists per game.

Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia, the No. 9 seed, has had a challenging season in the Southeastern Conference but secured their tournament berth with a strong finish. They are led by senior guard Avery Newell, who averages 15.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Matchup Overview

Gonzaga enters the game as a 6.5-point favorite. The over/under for the game is set at 150.5 points.

Key Factors

Gonzaga’s Playmaking: Nembhard’s exceptional assist numbers facilitate Gonzaga’s high-scoring offense.​

Georgia’s Resilience: Georgia’s ability to overcome a tough conference schedule showcases their potential for upsets.​

Tournament Experience: Gonzaga’s recent tournament runs provide them with valuable experience in high-pressure games.​

Georgia vs. Gonzaga CBB Prediction:

This matchup features two teams with contrasting seasons, with Gonzaga’s high-powered offense facing Georgia’s resilient defense. Fans can anticipate an exciting game as both Bulldogs squads vie for advancement in the tournament.

I’m taking Georgia and the points at Bovada.lv. These Bulldogs are battle tested after playing all season in the most competitive conference in the nation, the SEC. I’m also deciding to back the better defensive team.

Georgia vs. Gonzaga Hoops Prediction: GEORGIA BULLDOGS +6.5