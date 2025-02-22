Georgia vs. Auburn Prediction: Can Tigers Win Big at Home?

The Georgia Bulldogs will try to take down the top ranked Auburn Tigers on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs have lost 4 of their last 5 games and currently sit with a 16-10 record. Meanwhile the Tigers have won 3 straight games and are 24-2 on the season. They are currently 16.5 point home favorites with this Georgia vs. Auburn matchup set to tip off at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Georgia Bulldogs (+16.5) at Auburn Tigers (-16.5) o/u 148.5

4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 22, 2025

Neville Arena, Auburn, AL

TV: ESPN

Public Betting: Public Bettors Backing Tigers

As of this writing, our CBB Public Betting page shows that 70% of bets are on Auburn. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Georgia Bulldogs

The Bulldogs have struggled in conference play this season, sitting with a 4-9 record. Last Saturday they took on the Missouri Tigers and lost 87-74. Asa Newell finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds, while shooting 11-15 from the field. Silas Demary Jr added 16 points and Blue Cain chipped in 14 more for the Bulldogs. Georgia finished shooting 52.5% from the field and 29% from three.

Auburn Tigers

Since the loss to Florida, Auburn has won their last 3 games. The latest was a 67-60 victory over Arkansas on Wednesday night. Johni Broome led the team with 16 points and 13 rebounds. The other 4 starters combined for just 18 points. It was Chad Baker-Mazara and Chaney Johnson who came off the bench and contributed 15 and 14 points. The Tigers struggled from behind the arc, hitting just 4 of their 24 attempts. They survived with Arkansas making just 3 of their 19 attempts from three and shooting 50% from the free throw line.

Georgia vs. Auburn Betting Trends

Georgia is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games

The UNDER is 6-3-1 in Georgia’s last 10 games

Auburn is 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games

The OVER is 5-2 in Auburn’s last 7 games

Georgia vs. Auburn Prediction:

Take Auburn to win and cover the spread in this matchup. These two teams are on two completely different levels. The Tigers are the top ranked team in the entire country while the Bulldogs are 4-9 SU in conference play. Georgia is 5-8 ATS in conference games, 1-6 ATS on the road, and 3-7 ATS against ranked opponents this season. Auburn has been very strong ATS posting a 5-2 record in their last 7 games. They rank 3rd in offensive efficiency while Georgia ranks 111th. Look for the top ranked team in the country to dominate on Saturday and pick up another big win.

Georgia vs. Auburn Prediction: Auburn -16.5