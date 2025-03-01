Cincinnati vs. Houston Prediction: Will Cougars cover big spread?

The Cincinnati Bearcats (17-11, 7-10 Big 12) are set to face the No. 4 Houston Cougars (24-4, 16-1 Big 12) on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at the Fertitta Center in Houston. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET, with the game broadcast on CBS. With the Cougars laying 13.5 points and the total sitting at 126, what’s the best bet in today’s Cincinnati vs. Houston matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Cincinnati Bearcats (+13.5) at Houston Cougars (-13.5); o/u 126

4:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 1, 2025

Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

TV: CBS

Cincinnati vs. Houston Public Betting: Bettors Leaning with Bearcats

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing Cincinnati when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews:

Houston Cougars: Under the leadership of coach Kelvin Sampson, Houston has secured its second consecutive outright Big 12 regular-season title. The Cougars have been dominant in conference play, boasting a 16-1 record, and have won 20 of their last 21 games. They are known for their defensive prowess, holding opponents to an average of 59.4 points per game.

Cincinnati Bearcats: After a challenging start to their Big 12 campaign, the Bearcats have improved, achieving a 7-10 conference record. They have won five of their seven Big 12 games in February, indicating a positive trend in performance.

Cincinnati vs. Houston CBB Prediction:

Considering Houston’s defensive strength and recent form, they are expected to control the game’s tempo. Cincinnati’s recent improvements may not suffice against the Cougars’ dominance. Houston has won 10 straight meetings versus Cincinnati, covering in seven of those 10 contests. While the Bearcats did cover versus the Cougars twice last season, I see Houston flexing with an opportunity to secure its second consecutive outright Big 12 regular-season title. The Cougars need a little momentum heading into the conference tournament.

Cincinnati vs. Houston Hoops Prediction: HOUSTON COUGARS -13.5