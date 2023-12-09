Charlotte vs. Duke CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

The Charlotte 49ers head to Durham to face #22 Duke on Saturday afternoon at 2:15 PM ET on the CW. Can the Blue Devils cover the 15.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Charlotte vs. Duke prediction.

The Charlotte 49ers are 5-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-2 ATS this season.

The Duke Blue Devils are 5-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 3-5 ATS this season.

Charlotte vs. Duke Matchup & Betting Odds

653 Charlotte 49ers (+15.5) vs. 654 Duke Blue Devils (-15.5); o/u 137.5

2:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 9, 2023

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

TV: CW Network

Charlotte vs. Duke Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing Duke when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Charlotte 49ers Game Notes

Charlotte center Dishon Jackson was terrific in his team’s 85-62 home win over Stetson on Tuesday. In that game, the big man had 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists. He made 8 of 12 field goal attempts and sunk all 3 of his free throw tries.

49ers forward Igor Milicic Jr. also played well in his team’s victory on Tuesday. In that game, the Croatian national recorded 13 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals. He shot 5 of 7 from the field and 2 of 3 from deep to help spur his team to victory.

Duke Blue Devils Game Notes

Duke guard Tyrese Proctor exited the team’s last game with a leg injury, and he’s officially listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against Charlotte. Proctor is averaging 10.3 points and 4.5 assists per game in 28.1 minutes per contest for the Blue Devils this year.

Duke guard Jeremy Roach had a good game in his team’s loss to Georgia Tech last Saturday, but it wasn’t enough. The senior from Leesburg, Virginia had 20 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals but the Blue Devils fell to the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta 72-68.

Charlotte vs. Duke CBB Betting Trends

Charlotte is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games.

Duke is 2-3 ATS as the home team this season.

Duke is 3-5 ATS as a favorite this year.

Charlotte is 2-1 ATS as an underdog this year.

The 49ers are 7-6 ATS as the road team since the start of last season.

Charlotte vs. Duke CBB Prediction:

This could potentially be a down year for Duke in 2023. The Blue Devils don’t seem to have elite roster talent, and former head coach Mike Krzyzewski is long gone. Former Blue Devils point guard Jon Scheyer is at the helm, and it’s been a bit of a struggle. Duke is 9-12 ATS as the home team since the start of last season, and the Blue Devils are 9-12 ATS as a home favorite since the start of last season.

Charlotte on the other hand is 5-3 ATS as a road underdog since the start of last year, and they are 14-11 ATS after a win since the beginning of last season. The line seems a bit high for a Duke team that might be missing Tyrese Proctor, so I’m taking the 49ers and the points on the road in Durham on Saturday.

Charlotte vs. Duke CBB Prediction: CHARLOTTE 49ERS +15.5