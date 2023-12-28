Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NCAAB Articles

    Central Arkansas vs. Oklahoma NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy Updated:No Comments
    Central Arkansas vs. Oklahoma

    The Oklahoma Sooners will host the Central Arkansas Bears from Lloyd the Noble Center at 7:00 ET Thursday night. Oklahoma is listed as 31.5-point favorites, and the total is at 148.0 points, what is the best bet from Norman? Keep reading for our Central Arkansas vs. Oklahoma prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    306525 Central Arkansas (+31.5) at 306526 Oklahoma Sooners (-31.5); o/u 148.0

    7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 28, 2023

    Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK

    Central Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing Oklahoma when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Central Arkansas Bears Notes

    Central Arkansas dropped to 3-10 on the year after their latest loss to Western Illinois on December 20th. The Bears lost by a score of 65-54. Carl Daughtery led the Bears in scoring with 11 points in only 11 minutes of action. Central Arkansas will return to action versus the #12 ranked Sooners.

    Oklahoma Sooners Notes

    Oklahoma lost their first game of the season to North Carolina on December 20th by a score of 81-69. Otega Oweh had a big game for the Sooners in the loss scoring 23 points on 6/10 from the floor. Oklahoma will look to bounce back as they host Central Arkansas.

    Central Arkansas is 3-2 ATS in its last 5 games.

    Oklahoma is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The total has gone under in 6 of the last 10 games for the Bears.

    Central Arkansas vs. Oklahoma CBB Prediction:

    Both teams will look to bounce back from losses as they meet in Norman on Thursday night.

    Take the Sooners here. Central Arkansas has yet to play a ranked opponent and they are 3-10 with some blowout losses. Now they travel to face the #12 ranked Sooners on coming off their first defeat of the season, this could get ugly. Oklahoma has plenty of offensive weapons to run them out of the gym. Lay the number with the Sooners, this is a route.

    Central Arkansas vs. Oklahoma College Hoops Prediction: Oklahoma -31.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com