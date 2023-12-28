Central Arkansas vs. Oklahoma NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The Oklahoma Sooners will host the Central Arkansas Bears from Lloyd the Noble Center at 7:00 ET Thursday night. Oklahoma is listed as 31.5-point favorites, and the total is at 148.0 points, what is the best bet from Norman? Keep reading for our Central Arkansas vs. Oklahoma prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

306525 Central Arkansas (+31.5) at 306526 Oklahoma Sooners (-31.5); o/u 148.0

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 28, 2023

Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK

Central Arkansas vs. Oklahoma Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing Oklahoma when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Central Arkansas Bears Notes

Central Arkansas dropped to 3-10 on the year after their latest loss to Western Illinois on December 20th. The Bears lost by a score of 65-54. Carl Daughtery led the Bears in scoring with 11 points in only 11 minutes of action. Central Arkansas will return to action versus the #12 ranked Sooners.

Oklahoma Sooners Notes

Oklahoma lost their first game of the season to North Carolina on December 20th by a score of 81-69. Otega Oweh had a big game for the Sooners in the loss scoring 23 points on 6/10 from the floor. Oklahoma will look to bounce back as they host Central Arkansas.

Central Arkansas vs. Oklahoma CBB Betting Trends

Central Arkansas is 3-2 ATS in its last 5 games.

Oklahoma is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone under in 6 of the last 10 games for the Bears.

Central Arkansas vs. Oklahoma CBB Prediction:

Both teams will look to bounce back from losses as they meet in Norman on Thursday night.

Take the Sooners here. Central Arkansas has yet to play a ranked opponent and they are 3-10 with some blowout losses. Now they travel to face the #12 ranked Sooners on coming off their first defeat of the season, this could get ugly. Oklahoma has plenty of offensive weapons to run them out of the gym. Lay the number with the Sooners, this is a route.

Central Arkansas vs. Oklahoma College Hoops Prediction: Oklahoma -31.5