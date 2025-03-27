BYU vs. Alabama Prediction: Can Cougars pull off Sweet 16 upset?

The Sweet 16 matchup between the No. 6 seed BYU Cougars and the No. 2 seed Alabama Crimson Tide promises to be an offensive showcase, with both teams boasting high-scoring offenses. Alabama leads the nation with an average of 90.8 points per game, while BYU has been prolific from beyond the arc, making them a formidable opponent. What’s the best bet in tonight’s BYU vs. Alabama Sweet 16 clash?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

BYU Cougars (+5.5) at Alabama Crimson Tide (-5.5); o/u 175.5

7:09 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 27, 2025

Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

TV: CBS

BYU vs. Alabama Public Betting: Bettors Leaning with Tide

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing Alabama when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama’s up-tempo style has been a hallmark of their success this season. However, their defense has shown vulnerabilities, allowing an average of 81.0 points per game, which ranks 346th nationally.

BYU Cougars

BYU’s offense is characterized by excellent spacing and perimeter shooting, with four players capable of scoring from the three-point line. This approach has led to the Cougars scoring at least 85 points in seven of their last ten games. ​

Key Matchup

The game is expected to be a high-scoring affair, with both teams prioritizing offense. BYU’s ability to exploit Alabama’s defensive weaknesses, particularly through effective ball screens and perimeter shooting, will be crucial. Alabama’s strategy of not doubling ball screens and relying on drop coverage may play into BYU’s strengths.

BYU vs. Alabama CBB Prediction:

Considering both teams’ offensive capabilities and Alabama’s defensive lapses, I like BYU with the points at Bovada.lv. While Alabama’s athleticism and size provide an edge, BYU’s disciplined offense and superior three-point shooting could neutralize this advantage. A narrow victory for Alabama is anticipated, but an upset by BYU remains a strong possibility.

BYU vs. Alabama Hoops Prediction: BYU COUGARS +5