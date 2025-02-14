Auburn vs. Alabama Prediction: Can #2 Tide knock off #1 Tigers?

Number 1 Auburn heads to Tuscaloosa to face #2 Alabama on Saturday afternoon. The game is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN. Can Alabama cover the 1.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Auburn vs. Alabama prediction.

The Auburn Tigers are 22-2 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 14-9-1 ATS this season.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 21-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 14-10 ATS this season.

Auburn vs. Alabama Matchup & Betting Odds

707 Auburn Tigers (+1.5) at 708 Alabama Crimson Tide (-1.5); o/u 172.5

4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 15, 2025

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

TV: ESPN

Auburn vs. Alabama Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 50% of public bettors are currently backing Alabama when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Auburn Tigers Game Notes

Tigers guard Denver Jones was superb in his team’s 80-68 win over Vanderbilt on Tuesday night. The senior from New Market, AL put up 21 points and 1 rebound across 28 minutes. Jones shot 7 of 10 from the field and 5 of 7 from beyond the arc in the victory.

Auburn forward Johni Broome also played well in his team’s game on Tuesday. The 6’10” senior recorded 17 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 blocks in 30 minutes of game action. Broome leads the team in scoring with 18.1 points per game this season.

Alabama Crimson Tide Game Notes

Crimson Tide forward Derrion Reid is questionable to play this weekend with an undisclosed injury. Reid is averaging 7.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in 16.9 minutes per contest this year.

Alabama forward Jarin Stevenson posted a season-high in scoring during his team’s 103-80 win over Texas on Tuesday night. The sophomore from Chapel Hill, NC logged 22 points, 4 rebounds, and a blocked shot in 20 minutes of playing time. Stevenson shot 7 of 8 from the field and 4 of 5 from long distance in the win.

Auburn vs. Alabama CBB Betting Trends

Auburn is 3-4 ATS as the road team this season.

The Tigers are 0-3 ATS as a road underdog since the start of last season.

Alabama is 17-10 ATS as a home favorite since the beginning of last season.

Alabama is 20-16 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since the start of last season.

Auburn vs. Alabama CBB Prediction:

This is the biggest game of the year in college basketball, and that bodes well for Alabama. The Crimson Tide have been terrific against quality opponents this season. Alabama is 5-2 ATS when facing ranked foes this year. What’s more, the Tide have been excellent in SEC play in 2024-25. Alabama is 8-3 ATS in conference games this season. In addition to those two statistics, Alabama has played quite well against their in-state rivals of late. The Crimson Tide are 5-3 straight up in their last 8 games against the Tigers. And finally, Alabama has had success against Auburn at home over the past few seasons. The Tide are 4-1 straight up in their last 5 games against the Tigers at Coleman Coliseum. In a game between the two best teams in the country, I like Alabama to win this one by a basket or more. The Tide are the pick.

Auburn vs. Alabama CBB Prediction: ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE -1.5