Arkansas vs. Texas Tech Prediction: Will Red Raiders end Hogs’ run?

The Sweet 16 matchup between the No. 10 seed Arkansas Razorbacks and the No. 3 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders is set for March 27, 2025, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, with tipoff at 10:09 p.m. ET. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Arkansas vs. Texas Tech matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Arkansas Razorbacks (+5.5) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (-5.5); o/u 147.5

10:09 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 27, 2025

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

TV: TBS/truTV

Arkansas vs. Texas Tech Public Betting: Bettors Leaning with Blue Devils

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing Arkansas when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Season Overview and Recent Performance

Texas Tech enters the game with a strong season record, boasting an efficient offense that ranks eighth nationally with an offensive rating of 121.3. In the Round of 32, the Red Raiders showcased their offensive prowess with JT Toppin and Darrion Williams combining for 53 points in their victory over Drake.

Arkansas has demonstrated resilience in the tournament, securing upset victories over No. 7 Kansas and No. 2 St. John’s. Key contributions came from Richmond III, Davis, and Knox, each scoring in double digits against St. John’s. The Razorbacks’ defense, under the guidance of Coach John Calipari, has been instrumental in their recent success.

Key Players

Texas Tech: Guard Chance McMillian, averaging 14.2 points per game, is a significant contributor. His participation is uncertain due to a strained oblique, with his availability to be a game-time decision. ​

San Francisco Chronicle

Arkansas: The trio of Richmond III, Davis, and Knox have been pivotal in the Razorbacks’ tournament run, each delivering double-digit performances in the previous game.

Head-to-Head History

The series between these former Southwest Conference rivals is evenly split at 40-40. Arkansas has won 10 of the last 13 meetings, including a 68-66 victory in the 2021 NCAA Tournament’s second round.

Arkansas vs. Texas Tech CBB Prediction:

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, Texas Tech is favored by 5.5 points, with an over/under set at 148.5 points. Given Texas Tech’s offensive efficiency and Arkansas’s defensive tenacity, the game is expected to be closely contested.

While Texas Tech’s balanced attack and rebounding superiority provide an edge, Arkansas’s momentum and defensive prowess could keep the game within the spread. Still, I think the Red Raiders’ defensive pressure will end the Razorbacks’ impressive run.

Arkansas vs. Texas Tech Hoops Prediction: TEXAS TECH RED RAIDERS -5.5