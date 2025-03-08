Arizona vs. Kansas Prediction: Can Kansas snap its losing skid?

Number 24 Arizona heads to Lawrence to face unranked Kansas on Saturday afternoon. The game is at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN. Can Kansas cover the 3.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Arizona vs. Kansas prediction.

The Arizona Wildcats are 20-10 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 16-14 ATS this season.

The Kansas Jayhawks are 19-11 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 14-16 ATS this season.

Arizona vs. Kansas Matchup & Betting Odds

683 Arizona Wildcats (+3.5) at 684 Kansas Jayhawks (-3.5); o/u 152.5

4:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 8, 2025

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

TV: ESPN

Arizona vs. Kansas Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing Arizona when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Arizona Wildcats Game Notes

Wildcats forward Henri Veesaar was electric off the bench in his team’s 113-100 win over Arizona State on Tuesday night. In 22 minutes of action, the 7’0” sophomore recorded 22 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 4 blocks. Veesaar shot 8 of 12 from the field and 2 of 5 from long range in the victory.

Arizona guard Caleb Love stuffed the stat sheet in his club’s win over the Sun Devils on Tuesday. The senior from St. Louis logged 21 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 made three-pointers in 38 minutes of playing time. Love leads the team in scoring this season with 16.4 points per game.

Kansas Jayhawks Game Notes

Jayhawks guard Shakeel Moore is questionable for Saturday’s game due to a foot injury. Moore hasn’t played since February 18th and has missed Kansas’s last 4 games. The senior from Greensboro, NC is averaging 3.8 points per game in 14.4 minutes per contest this year.

Kansas center Hunter Dickinson notched a double-double in his team’s 65-59 loss to Houston on Monday night. In that contest, the 7’2” senior registered 17 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocks in 31 minutes. Dickinson is leading the team in scoring with 16.9 points per game this year.

Arizona vs. Kansas CBB Betting Trends

Arizona is 3-0 ATS in their last 3 games against Kansas.

The Wildcats are 10-9 ATS after a win this season.

Kansas is 3-5 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

Kansas is 12-13 ATS as a favorite this season.

Arizona vs. Kansas CBB Prediction:

This is not one of Bill Self’s great Kansas teams. The 2025 Jayhawks simply do not have the roster talent of some of Self’s teams of years past. That has been borne out on the floor. Kansas hasn’t won three straight games since January 11th. Since that date, the Jayhawks are 7-8 straight up. Kansas is 2-4 straight up since February 15th with losses to Utah and BYU in that stretch.

The Jayhawks are 3-4 ATS when facing ranked opponents and 8-11 ATS in conference games this season. Arizona is a fellow member of the Big XII and ranked #24 in the nation as of this writing. I can’t trust Kansas against a good team in a big spot this season. For that reason, I’m taking Arizona +3.5 at Bovada.lv.

Arizona vs. Kansas CBB Prediction: ARIZONA WILDCATS +3.5