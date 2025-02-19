Alabama vs. Missouri Prediction: Will the Tide win five straight vs. Tigers?

The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide are set to face the No. 15 Missouri Tigers in a Southeastern Conference men’s basketball matchup. The game is on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 8 p.m. CT at Mizzou Arena. With the Tigers laying a single point and the total sitting at 170, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Alabama vs. Missouri?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Alabama Crimson Tide (+1) at Missouri Tigers (-1); o/u 170

9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO

TV: ESPN

Alabama vs. Missouri Public Betting: Bettors Love Tide

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing Alabama when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day. However, be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Alabama vs. Missouri News & Notes

Alabama enters the game with a 21-4 overall record and a 10-2 mark in SEC play. Recently, they fell to Auburn 94-85 despite an 18-point effort from guard Mark Sears.

Missouri stands at 19-6 overall and 8-4 in the conference. They are coming off an 87-74 victory over Georgia, highlighted by strong performances from Anthony Robinson III and Caleb Grill.

Historically, Alabama leads the series against Missouri 15-7.

Alabama vs. Missouri CBB Prediction:

Both teams boast high-powered offenses. Alabama averages 90.3 points per game, the highest in the nation. Missouri averages 85.5 points per game at home.

Defensively, Alabama allows 79.1 points per game, while Missouri concedes 69.0 points per contest. Given these statistics, the game is anticipated to be high-scoring and competitive. Alabama’s fast-paced offense will face a strong home-court advantage for Missouri. With the Crimson Tide winning four straight in this series, give me ‘Bama.

Alabama vs. Missouri Hoops Prediction: ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE +1