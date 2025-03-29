Alabama vs. Duke Elite Eight Prediction: Are Blue Devils Laying too Many Points?

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Duke Blue Devils square off on March 29, 2025, in what promises to be an electrifying matchup. With both teams boasting strong seasons, this game could be part of the Sweet 16 or Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament, featuring a battle between Alabama’s high-paced offense and Duke’s disciplined play. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Alabama vs. Duke matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Alabama Crimson Tide (+7) vs. Duke Blue Devils (-7); o/u 173.5

8:49 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 29, 2025

Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

TV: TBS/truTV

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing Alabama when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Performance & Recent Form

Alabama Crimson Tide: Known for their fast tempo and three-point shooting, Alabama thrives on scoring in bunches. Their ability to stretch the floor and push transition opportunities has been key to their success. However, their defensive consistency has been a concern at times.

Duke Blue Devils: Duke has played a balanced style, featuring elite talent and disciplined execution. They have strong interior scoring, solid perimeter shooting, and a defense that can step up in big moments. Their experience in high-pressure tournament games makes them a formidable opponent.

Key Players to Watch

Alabama:

Mark Sears (G) – Alabama’s leading scorer, Sears is a dangerous shooter and playmaker.

Grant Nelson (F) – A versatile forward who can impact both ends of the floor.

Aaron Estrada (G) – A key perimeter player who provides secondary scoring and defense.

Duke:

Kyle Filipowski (F/C) – A dominant force inside who can score and rebound at a high level.

Tyrese Proctor (G) – A smooth playmaker who leads Duke’s backcourt.

Jared McCain (G) – A dangerous perimeter shooter who can swing the game with his three-point ability.

Alabama vs. Duke CBB Prediction:

This game will likely be a clash of styles, with Alabama aiming to speed things up while Duke looks to control the tempo. The Crimson Tide’s three-point shooting will be crucial—if they get hot, they can outscore anyone. However, Duke’s interior presence, led by Filipowski, could be the X-factor, especially if Alabama struggles to defend the paint.

Rebounding and defense will play a significant role. Alabama must limit second-chance points, while Duke must defend the perimeter effectively to avoid an Alabama scoring run.

This game could come down to Alabama’s ability to hit outside shots versus Duke’s ability to control the paint. In a tight contest, Duke’s experience and balanced approach might give them the edge. I’m willing to lay the points at Bovada.lv.

Alabama vs. Duke Hoops Prediction: DUKE BLUE DEVILS -7