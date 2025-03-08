Alabama vs. Auburn Prediction: Will Tigers sweep Crimson Tide?

Number 7 Alabama heads to Auburn to face the #1 Tigers on Saturday afternoon. The game is at 2:30 PM ET on ESPN. Can Alabama cover the 7.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Alabama vs. Auburn prediction.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 23-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 17-13 ATS this season.

The Auburn Tigers are 27-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 17-12-1 ATS this season.

Alabama vs. Auburn Matchup & Betting Odds

643 Alabama Crimson Tide (+7.5) at 644 Auburn Tigers (-7.5); o/u 177.5

2:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 8, 2025

Neville Arena, Auburn, AL

TV: ESPN

Alabama vs. Auburn Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing Auburn when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Alabama Crimson Tide Game Notes

Crimson Tide forward Derrion Reid will miss Saturday’s road date with Auburn. He has an undisclosed injury. Reid is averaging 7.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in 16.3 minutes per contest this season.

Alabama guard Mark Sears was spectacular in his team’s 99-94 loss to Florida on Wednesday. The senior from Muscle Shoals, AL put up 30 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 made three-pointers in 38 minutes. Sears is leading the team in scoring with 19.5 points per game on the campaign.

Auburn Tigers Game Notes

Tigers guard Tahaad Pettiford was outstanding in his team’s 83-72 loss to Texas A&M on Tuesday night. In 35 minutes, the freshman from Jersey City, NJ recorded 19 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and a blocked shot. Pettiford shot 6 of 10 from beyond the arc in the loss.

Auburn guard Miles Kelly also played well in his team’s game on Tuesday. The Georgia Tech transfer logged 12 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals, and 10 made free throws in 32 minutes of playing time. Kelly is third on the team in scoring with 11.5 points per game this season.

Alabama vs. Auburn CBB Betting Trends

Alabama is 3-1 ATS in their last 4 games overall.

The Crimson Tide are 4-2 ATS after a loss this season.

Auburn is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

Auburn is 8-9 ATS in conference games this season.

Alabama vs. Auburn CBB Prediction:

I like the Crimson Tide’s chances to cover this game. A few numbers make the case for the team from Tuscaloosa. Alabama is 11-6 ATS in conference games and 5-1 ATS as an underdog this season. Additionally, the Crimson Tide are 8-5 ATS when facing ranked opponents and 5-2 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage this year.

For Auburn, they already have the regular season SEC championship locked up no matter what happens this weekend. It remains to be seen if the starters will get full workloads ahead of the upcoming conference and NCAA tournaments. An interesting number points to the Tigers potentially failing to cover this contest. Auburn is 2-4 ATS when playing with the rest advantage in 2024-25. These two teams are pretty close to even so it would track that each team would cover on the other’s court this year. Auburn covered the number in Tuscaloosa on February 15th. I like Bama’s chances to cover at Auburn on Saturday. I’m taking Alabama +7.5 on the road at Bovada.lv this weekend.

Alabama vs. Auburn CBB Prediction: ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE +7.5