Warriors vs. Thunder NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Golden State Warriors for an In-Season Tournament matchup this Friday evening from the Paycom Center. The Warriors are listed 6-point favorites, with the total listed at 224.5. Keep reading for our Warriors vs Thunder prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Golden State Warriors (-6) at Oklahoma City Thunder (+6); o/u 224.5

8:00 pm ET, Friday, November 3rd, 2023

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Warriors vs Thunder Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting Page shows that the public is split. in this game, as 50% of the bets are on GSW and OKC. That said, this page is updated consistently so make sure that you click on the link above so that you’re getting the most recent info.

Golden State Warriors DFS SPIN

Stephen Curry scored 21 points on 7-15 shooting, with five boards in the home win over the Kings. The former Davidson guard had a quiet night after an explosive 41–point outing in the first meeting, and he’ll now turn his attention to the NBA In-Season Tourney. The Charlotte native already has a Hall of Fame resume, but adding this tournament to his body of work would make his case for greatest point guard ever. Curry has a history of showing up on big stages dating back to his coming out party at MSG in college, and the NCAA Tournament a few months later. Steph also has great history in the building, as he helped the Warriors come back from a 3-1 lead, and he also hit an infamous game-winner in the former Cheasepeake Arena on a separate occasion as well. Curry is averaging 31.0 ppg, with 5.2 rpg and 3.8 apg thru five games.

Oklahoma City Thunder DFS SPIN

Chet Holmgren scored 19 points on 8/14 shooting, with 11 rebounds in the home loss to the Pelicans on Tuesday. The Minneapolis native has made his presence felt early, and after recording his second career double-double, he could be in for another productive outing. Despite having Kevon Looney and Draymond Green, bugs have fared well against the Warriors over the past two seasons, and if he can avoid foul trouble, the rookie 7’ footer may be able to do the same. Holmgren is averaging 15.8 ppg, with 7.2 rpg and 2.6 bpg thru five games.

Warriors vs Thunder NBA Betting Trends

Golden State is 3-2 against the spread, with a 1-4 o/u record.

Oklahoma City is 3-2 ATS, with a 2-3 over/under record.

Warriors vs Thunder NBA BETTING PREDICTION

Oklahoma City comes into a tough spot here without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and they may end up coming up short. The Thunder will still bring some fight in this one, but without their top dawg in what will have a tournament feel, I like rolling with the Warriors. Steph Curry could be in for a big evening, and even if that’s neutralized by Thunder defender Lu Dort, GSW’s experience is trustworthy on the road here. Back Golden State this Friday night.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: GOLDEN STATE TO COVER -6