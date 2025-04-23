Warriors vs. Rockets Game 2 Prediction: Will Golden State cash again for bettors?

The Golden State Warriors aim to extend their series lead to 2-0 against the Houston Rockets in Game 2 of their first-round playoff matchup tonight at the Toyota Center in Houston. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET, with coverage on TNT, truTV, and the Max app.​ What’s the best bet on the board in tonight’s Warriors vs. Rockets Game 2 matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets

9:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: TNT/truTV/Max

Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Rockets are 3.5-point home favorites versus the Warriors. The total, meanwhile, sits at 204.5 points.

Warriors vs. Rockets Game 2 Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Golden State

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Game 1 Recap

In Game 1, the Warriors secured a 95-85 victory, propelled by a combined 56 points from Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler III. Curry led with 31 points, while Butler contributed 25 points, six assists, and seven rebounds . The Warriors’ defense held the Rockets to 85 points, marking a significant drop from Houston’s regular-season average.​

Key Storylines for Game 2

Warriors’ Rotation Decisions

Forward Jonathan Kuminga was absent from Game 1, continuing a trend from recent high-stakes games. Coach Steve Kerr has opted for a tighter rotation, but the Warriors’ subpar offense and noticeable lack of athleticism in Game 1 may prompt reconsideration. Veteran Draymond Green voiced support for Kuminga’s inclusion, suggesting that his athleticism could benefit the team.​

Rockets’ Offensive Adjustments

Houston’s backcourt struggled in Game 1, with Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green combining for just seven made field goals on 34 attempts. The Rockets will need improved efficiency from their guards and a more balanced offensive approach to challenge the Warriors’ defense.​

Projected Starting Lineups

Golden State Warriors

PG: Stephen Curry

SG: Moses Moody

SF: Brandin Podziemski

PF: Jimmy Butler III

C: Draymond Green

Houston Rockets

PG: Fred VanVleet

SG: Jalen Green

SF: Dillon Brooks

PF: Amen Thompson

C: Alperen Sengun

What to Watch

Stephen Curry’s Impact: After a 31-point performance in Game 1, Curry’s ability to navigate Houston’s defense will be crucial.​

Jimmy Butler’s Leadership: Butler’s all-around game and veteran presence provide stability for the Warriors, especially in high-pressure situations.​

Rockets’ Response: Houston’s adjustments, particularly in shot selection and defensive schemes, will determine their ability to bounce back.​

With both teams having had time to analyze Game 1, expect strategic adjustments and a competitive Game 2 as the Rockets strive to even the series before heading to Golden State.

Warriors vs. Rockets Game 2 NBA Prediction:

I’m taking Golden State. In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the Warriors are 8-2 straight up and covered in eight of those 10 matchups as well. Golden State enters play tonight having won seven out of its last 10 games and covered in six out of those 10 games. On the other side, the Rockets have lost four consecutive games straight up and four consecutive games at the betting window.

Warriors vs. Rockets Game 2 Betting Prediction: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS +3.5